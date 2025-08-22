Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 16:03
21,390 Euro
+0,05 % +0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
77 Leser
Skanska constructs a health sciences facility in Durham, North Carolina, USA for USD 69M, about SEK 690M

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Durham Tech Community College to construct the college's new health sciences building in Durham, North Carolina, USA. The contract is worth USD 69M, about SEK 690M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project encompasses the construction of a three story, about 7,400 square meter facility to house Durham Tech Community College's Nursing, Surgical Technology, Anesthesia Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Clinical Research, and Occupational Therapy programs. The new building will also include allied health and simulation labs, classrooms, student collaboration areas and administrative support areas.

Construction will begin in September 2025 and will be completed in November 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Director, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-a-health-sciences-facility-in-durham--north-carolina--usa-for-usd-69m--about-sek-,c4221517

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4221517/3622213.pdf

20250822 US health sciences facility

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-constructs-a-health-sciences-facility-in-durham-north-carolina-usa-for-usd-69m-about-sek-690m-302536496.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
