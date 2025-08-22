Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
Dow Jones News
22.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      368.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      361.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.489p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,759,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,286,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.489

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 552               363.00      08:10:03          00030090232TRDU0      XLON 
 
 549               362.60      08:10:03          00030090233TRDU0      XLON 
 
 570               361.60      08:28:02          00030090288TRDU0      XLON 
 
 622               362.00      08:31:12          00030090297TRDU0      XLON 
 
 394               361.80      08:39:16          00030090320TRDU0      XLON 
 
 78               361.80      08:39:16          00030090321TRDU0      XLON 
 
 24               361.80      08:45:16          00030090343TRDU0      XLON 
 
 555               361.80      08:45:35          00030090345TRDU0      XLON 
 
 31               362.00      08:52:28          00030090363TRDU0      XLON 
 
 565               362.00      08:52:28          00030090364TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               361.60      08:59:50          00030090385TRDU0      XLON 
 
 500               361.60      08:59:50          00030090386TRDU0      XLON 
 
 530               361.40      08:59:50          00030090387TRDU0      XLON 
 
 978               362.60      09:13:08          00030090404TRDU0      XLON 
 
 180               362.60      09:13:08          00030090405TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                363.20      09:28:39          00030090484TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               363.20      09:28:39          00030090485TRDU0      XLON 
 
 5                363.20      09:28:39          00030090486TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                363.20      09:28:39          00030090487TRDU0      XLON 
 
 314               363.20      09:28:39          00030090488TRDU0      XLON 
 
 21               363.20      09:28:39          00030090489TRDU0      XLON 
 
 218               363.20      09:28:39          00030090490TRDU0      XLON 
 
 256               364.80      09:54:57          00030090547TRDU0      XLON 
 
 260               364.80      09:56:01          00030090548TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,216              364.80      09:57:00          00030090549TRDU0      XLON 
 
 318               364.80      09:57:00          00030090550TRDU0      XLON 
 
 738               364.80      09:57:00          00030090551TRDU0      XLON 
 
 633               364.00      10:08:03          00030090600TRDU0      XLON 
 
 569               363.80      10:08:03          00030090601TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               364.40      10:30:54          00030090679TRDU0      XLON 
 
 613               364.40      10:30:54          00030090680TRDU0      XLON 
 
 536               364.20      10:30:54          00030090681TRDU0      XLON 
 
 308               362.40      10:53:35          00030090782TRDU0      XLON 
 
 119               362.40      10:53:35          00030090783TRDU0      XLON 
 
 186               362.40      10:53:35          00030090784TRDU0      XLON 
 
 362               363.00      11:11:03          00030090850TRDU0      XLON 
 
 622               363.00      11:11:03          00030090851TRDU0      XLON 
 
 174               363.00      11:11:03          00030090852TRDU0      XLON 
 
 245               363.60      11:14:36          00030090857TRDU0      XLON 
 
 613               363.60      11:16:18          00030090862TRDU0      XLON 
 
 209               363.40      11:16:18          00030090863TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               363.40      11:16:18          00030090864TRDU0      XLON 
 
 8                363.40      11:16:18          00030090865TRDU0      XLON 
 
 202               363.40      11:16:18          00030090866TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               363.40      11:16:18          00030090867TRDU0      XLON 
 
 8                363.40      11:16:18          00030090868TRDU0      XLON 
 
 107               363.40      11:16:21          00030090869TRDU0      XLON 
 
 522               363.40      11:40:48          00030090927TRDU0      XLON 
 
 533               363.20      11:40:48          00030090928TRDU0      XLON 
 
 527               363.00      11:48:53          00030090941TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               363.40      12:02:03          00030090959TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               363.40      12:15:49          00030091053TRDU0      XLON 
 
 582               363.40      12:25:06          00030091082TRDU0      XLON 
 
 668               363.20      12:31:10          00030091094TRDU0      XLON 
 
 165               363.20      12:35:08          00030091115TRDU0      XLON 
 
 711               363.20      12:35:08          00030091116TRDU0      XLON 
 
 40               363.20      12:35:08          00030091117TRDU0      XLON 
 
 16               363.20      12:35:08          00030091118TRDU0      XLON 
 
 66               363.20      12:35:08          00030091119TRDU0      XLON 
 
 40               363.20      12:35:08          00030091120TRDU0      XLON 
 
 333               364.40      12:57:50          00030091208TRDU0      XLON 
 
 796               364.40      12:57:50          00030091209TRDU0      XLON 
 
 552               364.40      12:57:50          00030091210TRDU0      XLON

August 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

425               364.20      13:05:51          00030091233TRDU0      XLON 
 
 30               364.20      13:05:52          00030091234TRDU0      XLON 
 
 68               364.60      13:08:52          00030091248TRDU0      XLON 
 
 245               364.60      13:08:52          00030091249TRDU0      XLON 
 
 60               364.60      13:08:52          00030091250TRDU0      XLON 
 
 203               364.60      13:08:52          00030091251TRDU0      XLON 
 
 596               364.40      13:25:05          00030091286TRDU0      XLON 
 
 286               364.40      13:31:43          00030091296TRDU0      XLON 
 
 372               364.40      13:31:43          00030091297TRDU0      XLON 
 
 77               364.60      13:40:36          00030091321TRDU0      XLON 
 
 126               364.60      13:40:36          00030091322TRDU0      XLON 
 
 548               364.00      13:41:11          00030091326TRDU0      XLON 
 
 554               364.00      13:45:10          00030091338TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,092              364.00      13:53:14          00030091341TRDU0      XLON 
 
 539               364.00      13:53:14          00030091342TRDU0      XLON 
 
 390               364.20      14:10:14          00030091398TRDU0      XLON 
 
 22               364.20      14:10:14          00030091399TRDU0      XLON 
 
 192               364.20      14:10:14          00030091400TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,063              363.80      14:14:08          00030091406TRDU0      XLON 
 
 170               364.60      14:30:56          00030091492TRDU0      XLON 
 
 619               364.60      14:30:56          00030091493TRDU0      XLON 
 
 870               364.60      14:30:56          00030091494TRDU0      XLON 
 
 47               365.00      14:38:47          00030091566TRDU0      XLON 
 
 369               365.00      14:38:47          00030091567TRDU0      XLON 
 
 559               364.40      14:41:00          00030091591TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,020              364.40      14:41:00          00030091592TRDU0      XLON 
 
 530               364.40      14:41:00          00030091593TRDU0      XLON 
 
 8                364.60      14:54:39          00030091682TRDU0      XLON 
 
 12               364.60      14:54:39          00030091683TRDU0      XLON 
 
 74               364.60      14:54:39          00030091684TRDU0      XLON 
 
 6                364.60      14:55:14          00030091688TRDU0      XLON 
 
 592               364.60      14:55:15          00030091689TRDU0      XLON 
 
 142               364.40      14:55:15          00030091690TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,044              364.80      15:01:23          00030091696TRDU0      XLON 
 
 105               364.80      15:01:23          00030091697TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,118              365.00      15:05:34          00030091718TRDU0      XLON 
 
 572               364.80      15:10:43          00030091743TRDU0      XLON 
 
 27               365.40      15:18:43          00030091754TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               365.40      15:21:34          00030091762TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               365.40      15:21:34          00030091763TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,022              365.20      15:21:34          00030091764TRDU0      XLON 
 
 534               365.00      15:31:12          00030091792TRDU0      XLON 
 
 557               364.80      15:36:19          00030091802TRDU0      XLON 
 
 359               366.20      15:42:21          00030091819TRDU0      XLON 
 
 745               366.20      15:42:21          00030091820TRDU0      XLON 
 
 537               366.20      15:46:32          00030091832TRDU0      XLON 
 
 21               366.40      15:55:57          00030092147TRDU0      XLON 
 
 519               366.40      15:55:57          00030092148TRDU0      XLON 
 
 517               366.40      15:55:57          00030092149TRDU0      XLON 
 
 23               366.20      15:57:19          00030092175TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,106              366.80      15:57:47          00030092180TRDU0      XLON 
 
 66               368.40      16:09:39          00030092479TRDU0      XLON 
 
 117               368.40      16:09:39          00030092480TRDU0      XLON 
 
 9                368.40      16:10:48          00030092481TRDU0      XLON 
 
 340               368.40      16:10:48          00030092482TRDU0      XLON 
 
 42               368.40      16:10:48          00030092483TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,038              368.00      16:11:09          00030092484TRDU0      XLON 
 
 552               367.60      16:12:39          00030092505TRDU0      XLON 
 
 563               367.60      16:12:39          00030092506TRDU0      XLON 
 
 535               367.60      16:16:02          00030092514TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               367.80      16:24:21          00030092576TRDU0      XLON 
 
 229               367.40      16:25:25          00030092584TRDU0      XLON 
 
 334               368.40      16:26:37          00030092593TRDU0      XLON 
 
 213               368.40      16:26:37          00030092594TRDU0      XLON 
 
 886               368.60      16:28:18          00030092597TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

August 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
