Freitag, 15.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
15.08.25 | 07:42
4,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2804,50009:18
Dow Jones News
15.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      375.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      369.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      371.874p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,512,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,534,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.874

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 603               370.60      08:10:21          00030078228TRDU0      XLON 
 
 572               370.40      08:17:29          00030078237TRDU0      XLON 
 
 528               371.00      08:25:14          00030078249TRDU0      XLON 
 
 100               370.60      08:30:40          00030078269TRDU0      XLON 
 
 484               370.60      08:30:40          00030078270TRDU0      XLON 
 
 571               370.60      08:30:40          00030078271TRDU0      XLON 
 
 198               370.60      08:30:40          00030078272TRDU0      XLON 
 
 244               370.60      08:30:40          00030078273TRDU0      XLON 
 
 64               370.60      08:53:02          00030078326TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.60      08:53:02          00030078327TRDU0      XLON 
 
 49               370.60      08:53:02          00030078328TRDU0      XLON 
 
 9                370.60      08:53:02          00030078329TRDU0      XLON 
 
 26               370.60      08:55:00          00030078330TRDU0      XLON 
 
 9                370.60      08:55:00          00030078331TRDU0      XLON 
 
 11               370.60      08:55:00          00030078332TRDU0      XLON 
 
 245               370.60      08:58:20          00030078342TRDU0      XLON 
 
 164               370.60      08:58:20          00030078343TRDU0      XLON 
 
 520               370.60      08:58:20          00030078344TRDU0      XLON 
 
 538               370.60      08:58:20          00030078345TRDU0      XLON 
 
 522               370.40      08:58:20          00030078346TRDU0      XLON 
 
 534               369.20      09:14:01          00030078392TRDU0      XLON 
 
 516               369.20      09:14:01          00030078393TRDU0      XLON 
 
 108               370.60      09:32:48          00030078453TRDU0      XLON 
 
 22               370.60      09:32:48          00030078454TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.60      09:34:57          00030078456TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.60      09:39:50          00030078464TRDU0      XLON 
 
 40               370.60      09:39:50          00030078465TRDU0      XLON 
 
 60               370.60      09:39:50          00030078466TRDU0      XLON 
 
 399               370.60      09:39:50          00030078467TRDU0      XLON 
 
 520               370.60      09:39:50          00030078468TRDU0      XLON 
 
 514               370.60      09:39:50          00030078469TRDU0      XLON 
 
 511               370.20      09:39:50          00030078470TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               370.20      09:39:50          00030078471TRDU0      XLON 
 
 237               370.20      10:06:27          00030078570TRDU0      XLON 
 
 349               370.20      10:06:27          00030078571TRDU0      XLON 
 
 110               370.20      10:14:03          00030078600TRDU0      XLON 
 
 175               370.20      10:14:03          00030078601TRDU0      XLON 
 
 131               370.20      10:14:03          00030078602TRDU0      XLON 
 
 175               370.60      10:19:34          00030078615TRDU0      XLON 
 
 4                370.60      10:19:34          00030078616TRDU0      XLON 
 
 108               370.60      10:19:34          00030078617TRDU0      XLON 
 
 57               370.60      10:19:34          00030078618TRDU0      XLON 
 
 270               370.60      10:19:56          00030078620TRDU0      XLON 
 
 157               370.60      10:27:57          00030078643TRDU0      XLON 
 
 142               370.60      10:29:54          00030078645TRDU0      XLON 
 
 468               370.20      10:29:59          00030078646TRDU0      XLON 
 
 147               370.20      10:29:59          00030078647TRDU0      XLON 
 
 49               370.20      10:29:59          00030078648TRDU0      XLON 
 
 59               370.20      10:41:04          00030078673TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.20      10:41:04          00030078674TRDU0      XLON 
 
 75               370.20      10:41:04          00030078675TRDU0      XLON 
 
 69               370.20      10:41:05          00030078676TRDU0      XLON 
 
 23               370.20      10:41:05          00030078677TRDU0      XLON 
 
 490               370.00      10:42:51          00030078682TRDU0      XLON 
 
 121               370.00      10:42:51          00030078683TRDU0      XLON 
 
 99               369.80      10:42:51          00030078684TRDU0      XLON 
 
 40               369.80      10:42:51          00030078685TRDU0      XLON 
 
 101               370.00      10:55:12          00030078731TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               370.00      10:55:12          00030078732TRDU0      XLON 
 
 183               370.00      10:55:12          00030078733TRDU0      XLON 
 
 33               370.00      10:55:12          00030078734TRDU0      XLON 
 
 232               370.00      10:55:12          00030078735TRDU0      XLON 
 
 2,404              370.80      11:31:09          00030078848TRDU0      XLON 
 
 25               370.20      11:32:01          00030078849TRDU0      XLON 
 
 37               370.20      11:32:01          00030078850TRDU0      XLON 
 
 538               370.20      11:40:18          00030078862TRDU0      XLON 
 
 173               370.40      11:48:26          00030078876TRDU0      XLON 
 
 217               370.40      11:48:26          00030078877TRDU0      XLON 
 
 601               372.00      11:57:36          00030078934TRDU0      XLON 
 
 500               372.00      12:03:34          00030078957TRDU0      XLON 
 
 63               372.00      12:03:34          00030078958TRDU0      XLON 
 
 371               372.00      12:10:13          00030078982TRDU0      XLON 
 
 599               373.20      12:19:09          00030078989TRDU0      XLON 
 
 676               373.20      12:25:36          00030079002TRDU0      XLON 
 
 447               373.20      12:25:36          00030079003TRDU0      XLON 
 
 542               373.00      12:25:38          00030079004TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,610              375.40      13:08:34          00030079064TRDU0      XLON 
 
 474               375.40      13:08:34          00030079065TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               375.40      13:15:19          00030079072TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,246              374.80      13:16:31          00030079074TRDU0      XLON 
 
 520               374.00      13:31:00          00030079138TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               374.00      13:31:00          00030079139TRDU0      XLON 
 
 602               373.00      13:38:07          00030079145TRDU0      XLON 
 
 171               373.00      13:50:49          00030079192TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               372.40      13:51:24          00030079193TRDU0      XLON 
 
 446               372.40      13:51:27          00030079194TRDU0      XLON 
 
 619               372.40      13:51:27          00030079195TRDU0      XLON 
 
 562               372.20      14:00:09          00030079225TRDU0      XLON 
 
 597               372.00      14:00:09          00030079226TRDU0      XLON 
 
 68               372.60      14:16:50          00030079301TRDU0      XLON 
 
 160               372.60      14:16:50          00030079302TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,134              372.00      14:17:14          00030079303TRDU0      XLON 
 
 609               371.60      14:17:15          00030079304TRDU0      XLON 
 
 581               372.60      14:27:58          00030079325TRDU0      XLON 
 
 543               371.40      14:32:51          00030079394TRDU0      XLON 
 
 518               371.20      14:32:51          00030079395TRDU0      XLON 
 
 533               371.00      14:43:27          00030079453TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,063              371.00      14:43:50          00030079455TRDU0      XLON 
 
 93               371.20      14:53:40          00030079475TRDU0      XLON 
 
 208               371.20      14:53:40          00030079476TRDU0      XLON 
 
 213               371.20      14:55:45          00030079499TRDU0      XLON 
 
 340               371.20      14:55:45          00030079500TRDU0      XLON 
 
 609               371.40      14:59:44          00030079513TRDU0      XLON 
 
 50               371.60      15:05:58          00030079526TRDU0      XLON 
 
 469               371.60      15:05:58          00030079527TRDU0      XLON 
 
 197               371.60      15:07:40          00030079532TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               371.60      15:07:40          00030079533TRDU0      XLON 
 
 378               371.60      15:07:40          00030079534TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               371.60      15:12:40          00030079552TRDU0      XLON 
 
 493               371.60      15:12:40          00030079553TRDU0      XLON 
 
 513               371.40      15:12:42          00030079554TRDU0      XLON 
 
 513               371.40      15:12:42          00030079555TRDU0      XLON 
 
 555               371.60      15:22:33          00030079600TRDU0      XLON 
 
 497               372.20      15:30:33          00030079644TRDU0      XLON 
 
 531               372.20      15:30:33          00030079645TRDU0      XLON 
 
 2,733              372.60      15:39:54          00030079682TRDU0      XLON 
 
 564               372.60      15:53:07          00030079741TRDU0      XLON 
 
 222               372.60      15:53:07          00030079742TRDU0      XLON 
 
 323               372.60      15:53:07          00030079743TRDU0      XLON 
 
 93               372.60      16:01:45          00030079766TRDU0      XLON 
 
 485               372.60      16:01:45          00030079767TRDU0      XLON 
 
 458               372.40      16:04:36          00030079793TRDU0      XLON 
 
 73               372.40      16:04:36          00030079794TRDU0      XLON 
 
 514               372.40      16:04:36          00030079795TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,083              373.00      16:10:22          00030079831TRDU0      XLON 
 
 26               372.80      16:10:22          00030079832TRDU0      XLON 
 
 26               372.80      16:10:22          00030079833TRDU0      XLON 
 
 494               372.80      16:10:22          00030079834TRDU0      XLON 
 
 526               372.60      16:10:22          00030079835TRDU0      XLON 
 
 570               372.60      16:21:43          00030079910TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,591              372.60      16:22:20          00030079912TRDU0      XLON 
 
 797               372.40      16:25:12          00030079922TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398925 
EQS News ID:  2184280 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2184280&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
