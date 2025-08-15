Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 375.40p Highest price paid per share: 369.20p Lowest price paid per share: 371.874p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,512,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,534,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.874

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 603 370.60 08:10:21 00030078228TRDU0 XLON 572 370.40 08:17:29 00030078237TRDU0 XLON 528 371.00 08:25:14 00030078249TRDU0 XLON 100 370.60 08:30:40 00030078269TRDU0 XLON 484 370.60 08:30:40 00030078270TRDU0 XLON 571 370.60 08:30:40 00030078271TRDU0 XLON 198 370.60 08:30:40 00030078272TRDU0 XLON 244 370.60 08:30:40 00030078273TRDU0 XLON 64 370.60 08:53:02 00030078326TRDU0 XLON 20 370.60 08:53:02 00030078327TRDU0 XLON 49 370.60 08:53:02 00030078328TRDU0 XLON 9 370.60 08:53:02 00030078329TRDU0 XLON 26 370.60 08:55:00 00030078330TRDU0 XLON 9 370.60 08:55:00 00030078331TRDU0 XLON 11 370.60 08:55:00 00030078332TRDU0 XLON 245 370.60 08:58:20 00030078342TRDU0 XLON 164 370.60 08:58:20 00030078343TRDU0 XLON 520 370.60 08:58:20 00030078344TRDU0 XLON 538 370.60 08:58:20 00030078345TRDU0 XLON 522 370.40 08:58:20 00030078346TRDU0 XLON 534 369.20 09:14:01 00030078392TRDU0 XLON 516 369.20 09:14:01 00030078393TRDU0 XLON 108 370.60 09:32:48 00030078453TRDU0 XLON 22 370.60 09:32:48 00030078454TRDU0 XLON 20 370.60 09:34:57 00030078456TRDU0 XLON 20 370.60 09:39:50 00030078464TRDU0 XLON 40 370.60 09:39:50 00030078465TRDU0 XLON 60 370.60 09:39:50 00030078466TRDU0 XLON 399 370.60 09:39:50 00030078467TRDU0 XLON 520 370.60 09:39:50 00030078468TRDU0 XLON 514 370.60 09:39:50 00030078469TRDU0 XLON 511 370.20 09:39:50 00030078470TRDU0 XLON 512 370.20 09:39:50 00030078471TRDU0 XLON 237 370.20 10:06:27 00030078570TRDU0 XLON 349 370.20 10:06:27 00030078571TRDU0 XLON 110 370.20 10:14:03 00030078600TRDU0 XLON 175 370.20 10:14:03 00030078601TRDU0 XLON 131 370.20 10:14:03 00030078602TRDU0 XLON 175 370.60 10:19:34 00030078615TRDU0 XLON 4 370.60 10:19:34 00030078616TRDU0 XLON 108 370.60 10:19:34 00030078617TRDU0 XLON 57 370.60 10:19:34 00030078618TRDU0 XLON 270 370.60 10:19:56 00030078620TRDU0 XLON 157 370.60 10:27:57 00030078643TRDU0 XLON 142 370.60 10:29:54 00030078645TRDU0 XLON 468 370.20 10:29:59 00030078646TRDU0 XLON 147 370.20 10:29:59 00030078647TRDU0 XLON 49 370.20 10:29:59 00030078648TRDU0 XLON 59 370.20 10:41:04 00030078673TRDU0 XLON 20 370.20 10:41:04 00030078674TRDU0 XLON 75 370.20 10:41:04 00030078675TRDU0 XLON 69 370.20 10:41:05 00030078676TRDU0 XLON 23 370.20 10:41:05 00030078677TRDU0 XLON 490 370.00 10:42:51 00030078682TRDU0 XLON 121 370.00 10:42:51 00030078683TRDU0 XLON 99 369.80 10:42:51 00030078684TRDU0 XLON 40 369.80 10:42:51 00030078685TRDU0 XLON 101 370.00 10:55:12 00030078731TRDU0 XLON 20 370.00 10:55:12 00030078732TRDU0 XLON 183 370.00 10:55:12 00030078733TRDU0 XLON 33 370.00 10:55:12 00030078734TRDU0 XLON 232 370.00 10:55:12 00030078735TRDU0 XLON 2,404 370.80 11:31:09 00030078848TRDU0 XLON 25 370.20 11:32:01 00030078849TRDU0 XLON 37 370.20 11:32:01 00030078850TRDU0 XLON 538 370.20 11:40:18 00030078862TRDU0 XLON 173 370.40 11:48:26 00030078876TRDU0 XLON 217 370.40 11:48:26 00030078877TRDU0 XLON 601 372.00 11:57:36 00030078934TRDU0 XLON 500 372.00 12:03:34 00030078957TRDU0 XLON 63 372.00 12:03:34 00030078958TRDU0 XLON 371 372.00 12:10:13 00030078982TRDU0 XLON 599 373.20 12:19:09 00030078989TRDU0 XLON 676 373.20 12:25:36 00030079002TRDU0 XLON 447 373.20 12:25:36 00030079003TRDU0 XLON 542 373.00 12:25:38 00030079004TRDU0 XLON 1,610 375.40 13:08:34 00030079064TRDU0 XLON 474 375.40 13:08:34 00030079065TRDU0 XLON 545 375.40 13:15:19 00030079072TRDU0 XLON 1,246 374.80 13:16:31 00030079074TRDU0 XLON 520 374.00 13:31:00 00030079138TRDU0 XLON 512 374.00 13:31:00 00030079139TRDU0 XLON 602 373.00 13:38:07 00030079145TRDU0 XLON 171 373.00 13:50:49 00030079192TRDU0 XLON 20 372.40 13:51:24 00030079193TRDU0 XLON 446 372.40 13:51:27 00030079194TRDU0 XLON 619 372.40 13:51:27 00030079195TRDU0 XLON 562 372.20 14:00:09 00030079225TRDU0 XLON 597 372.00 14:00:09 00030079226TRDU0 XLON 68 372.60 14:16:50 00030079301TRDU0 XLON 160 372.60 14:16:50 00030079302TRDU0 XLON 1,134 372.00 14:17:14 00030079303TRDU0 XLON 609 371.60 14:17:15 00030079304TRDU0 XLON 581 372.60 14:27:58 00030079325TRDU0 XLON 543 371.40 14:32:51 00030079394TRDU0 XLON 518 371.20 14:32:51 00030079395TRDU0 XLON 533 371.00 14:43:27 00030079453TRDU0 XLON 1,063 371.00 14:43:50 00030079455TRDU0 XLON 93 371.20 14:53:40 00030079475TRDU0 XLON 208 371.20 14:53:40 00030079476TRDU0 XLON 213 371.20 14:55:45 00030079499TRDU0 XLON 340 371.20 14:55:45 00030079500TRDU0 XLON 609 371.40 14:59:44 00030079513TRDU0 XLON 50 371.60 15:05:58 00030079526TRDU0 XLON 469 371.60 15:05:58 00030079527TRDU0 XLON 197 371.60 15:07:40 00030079532TRDU0 XLON 20 371.60 15:07:40 00030079533TRDU0 XLON 378 371.60 15:07:40 00030079534TRDU0 XLON 20 371.60 15:12:40 00030079552TRDU0 XLON 493 371.60 15:12:40 00030079553TRDU0 XLON 513 371.40 15:12:42 00030079554TRDU0 XLON 513 371.40 15:12:42 00030079555TRDU0 XLON 555 371.60 15:22:33 00030079600TRDU0 XLON 497 372.20 15:30:33 00030079644TRDU0 XLON 531 372.20 15:30:33 00030079645TRDU0 XLON 2,733 372.60 15:39:54 00030079682TRDU0 XLON 564 372.60 15:53:07 00030079741TRDU0 XLON 222 372.60 15:53:07 00030079742TRDU0 XLON 323 372.60 15:53:07 00030079743TRDU0 XLON 93 372.60 16:01:45 00030079766TRDU0 XLON 485 372.60 16:01:45 00030079767TRDU0 XLON 458 372.40 16:04:36 00030079793TRDU0 XLON 73 372.40 16:04:36 00030079794TRDU0 XLON 514 372.40 16:04:36 00030079795TRDU0 XLON 1,083 373.00 16:10:22 00030079831TRDU0 XLON 26 372.80 16:10:22 00030079832TRDU0 XLON 26 372.80 16:10:22 00030079833TRDU0 XLON 494 372.80 16:10:22 00030079834TRDU0 XLON 526 372.60 16:10:22 00030079835TRDU0 XLON 570 372.60 16:21:43 00030079910TRDU0 XLON 1,591 372.60 16:22:20 00030079912TRDU0 XLON 797 372.40 16:25:12 00030079922TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

