

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALO.PA) said on Friday that it has signed an eight-year Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement with Great Western Railway or GWR to support the introduction of 26 Class 175 trains into passenger service across South West England.



Valued at approximately 75 million pounds, the agreement will see the French rolling stock manufacturer provide ongoing technical support and spare parts from GWR's Laira depot in Plymouth. The deal will directly support over 15 jobs, including engineers, material planners, and administrative staff, and many more across the company's wider UK supply chain.



According to Alstom, the Class 175 trains, owned by Angel Trains, are currently being recommissioned and will enter passenger service later this year. They will run on key regional routes, including services between Exeter St Davids, Penzance, Barnstaple, and Okehampton.



The company said that these trains can be coupled into four, five, or six-car formations, thus offering greater flexibility and capacity. Their introduction will allow GWR to phase out some of its oldest and least efficient diesel trains, leading to improved reliability, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort. This upgrade is part of GWR's broader plan to modernise its regional and suburban services while moving toward a lower-carbon future, Alstom added.



Commenting on the deal, Simon Green, Engineering Director for Great Western Railway, said, 'We are really pleased to be able to reach agreement with Alstom to support this major investment in our train fleet. The Class 175 are a welcome addition to the GWR train fleet and will provide a tangible boost as we seek to rejuvenate our regional and suburban services.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



