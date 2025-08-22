Enersense International Oyj: Resolutions of Enersense's extraordinary general meeting and the organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | August 22, 2025 at 12:00:00 EEST

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Enersense International Plc was held on 22 August 2025 starting at 10:00 a.m EEST. The General Meeting was held without a meeting venue using remote connection in real time.

The General Meeting approved the proposal made by the Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting and elected Jan-Elof Cavander and Jari Ålgars as new members of the Board of Directors. The new Board members were elected for the term of office lasting until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with his earlier announcement, Carl Haglund resigned from the Board of Directors in connection with the General Meeting. Other Board members elected at the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2025 will continue in their positions until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

As of 22 August 2025, the composition of the Board of Directors is as follows: Anders Dahlblom, Jan-Elof Cavander, Sari Helander, Anna Miettinen, and Jari Ålgars. Anders Dahlblom will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on Enersense's website on 5 September 2025 at the latest.



Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, held after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected the members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee from among its members.

Sari Helander was elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Jan-Elof Cavander and Jari Ålgars were elected as members of the Audit Committee.

Anders Dahlblom was elected as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Anna Miettinen and Jari Ålgars were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee.

The Board of Directors has assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members of the Board are independent of Enersense. In addition, Sari Helander, Anna Miettinen ja Jari Ålgars are independent of Enersense's significant shareholders. Anders Dahlblom and Jan-Elof Cavander are not considered to be independent of Enersene's significant shareholders, as they hold the position as Chief Operating Officers of Virala Oy Ab, the parent company of Nidoco AB.



ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Board of Directors



