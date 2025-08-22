Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 08:04
0,016 Euro
+7,33 % +0,001
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0200,03214:39
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 13:54 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metacon AB: Metacon announces approved partial delivery of electrolysis plant and customer payment of EUR 14.9 million

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon has received a payment of EUR 14.9 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 166 million at today's exchange rate) from Motor Oil Hellas regarding the completed and approved delivery of ten 5 MW electrolysis stacks.

The payment derives from the project with Motor Oil Hellas for the refinery plant in Corinth, Greece, which is one of Europe's largest refineries. Metacon signed the contract for the project in the autumn of 2024, as well as an agreement for additional orders in the spring of 2025, after which the electrolysis stacks have now been completed and delivered. Work on the manufacturing and delivery of the remaining equipment for the project is continuing according to plan. The delivery of the electrolysis stacks was preceded by scheduled manufacturing and customer-approved tests (so-called FAT - Factory Acceptance Test).

For more information about the above-mentioned customer agreement, see the press releases from 8 August 2024 and 24 March 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transports. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is conducted within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-announces-approved-partial-delivery-of-electrolysis-plant-and-customer-payment-of-eur-14-9-m,c4221978

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4221978/3623555.pdf

PM Metacon MOH payment EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-announces-approved-partial-delivery-of-electrolysis-plant-and-customer-payment-of-eur-14-9-million-302536649.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.