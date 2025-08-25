Anzeige
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
Tradegate
25.08.25 | 09:11
21,650 Euro
-0,82 % -0,180
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,61021,64009:32
21,63021,64009:31
PR Newswire
25.08.2025 08:42 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Skanska's Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2025, in Seattle, Washington state, USA.

Venue: The Eight, 10770 NE 8th St, Bellevue, Washington state, USA

Registration and breakfast:07:15 am PST

Morning program: Group presentations and business insights

Mingle lunch

Afternoon program: Meet our US management and join us for project site visits

Mingle dinner:05:00 - 07:00 pm PST

For further details on the agenda, please see attached invitation or Capital market activities | Skanska - Global corporate website.

To join us in Seattle, please register by October 10 at the latest: Link to registration

A warm welcome!

The Group Leadership Team and Investor Relations, Skanska Group

For further information please contact:
Antonia Junelind, SVP Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61
Karolina Cederhage, SVP Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/invitation-to-skanska-s-capital-markets-day-on-november-18--2025--in-seattle--washington-state--usa,c4222344

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4222344/3624419.pdf

Invitation CMD 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-skanskas-capital-markets-day-on-november-18-2025-in-seattle-washington-state-usa-302537427.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
