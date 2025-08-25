Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025
WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828 | Ticker-Symbol: 905
Frankfurt
25.08.25 | 09:59
0,910 Euro
-10,78 % -0,110
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025 08:45 Uhr
Impero A/S: Impero A/S appoints new CFO

Company Announcement No. 15-2025

Copenhagen, 25 August 2025

Impero A/S announces the appointment of Kasper Lihn as chief financial officer (CFO), effective 1 October 2025.

Kasper Lihn will assume the CFO role from Impero's former CFO Morten Lehmann Nielsen, who is stepping down by the end of August 2025 and has served as CFO for Impero since January 2022. Kasper Lihn will report to Impero's CEO Rikke Stampe Skov and will oversee Impero's financial strategy, planning, analysis, and reporting, Kasper Lihn will further head up investor relations and work closely with Rikke Stampe Skov and the rest of the leadership team on setting the strategic direction for further scaling the company.

Kasper Lihn joins Impero from HC Andersen Capital, where he holds the position Head of Research and Managing Director.

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO of Impero, comments:

"I am delighted to announce that Kasper will join Impero as CFO and be a part of our leadership team. Kasper has strong finance, analytical, and communication skills, and I am confident that he will contribute to our continued growth in the coming years. Kasper will work closely with me and the teams on growth initiatives and will be a great asset for Impero."

Rikke Stampe Skov further adds, "Again I'd like to thank Morten Lehmann Nielsen for his dedication and hard work. With Morten onboard we have more than doubled the ARR, we have significantly professionalized our processes and established a strong financial model. I am grateful for the work Morten has put into developing Impero over the past years."

As communicated in Company Announcement no. 9-2025 Morten will continue in his current role until the end of August 2025 and together with his skilled team, he has prepared a smooth and seamless transition.

Kasper, incoming CFO of Impero, comments:

"I am very excited to join Impero and be part of the company's growth journey. Having followed the GRC market and Impero closely since its IPO in 2021 as an analyst, I believe the company stands out through its impressive execution, software platform, and market presence, especially in the DACH region. This is demonstrated by Impero's solid SaaS metrics, blue-chip customers, and trusted partners. I look forward to meeting all my new colleagues and contributing to long-term value creation for Impero's customers and shareholders."

Impero's operations and strategic direction remain unchanged, and we will continue to execute our plans and ambitions with the same dedication as always.

Executive Board

As of end of August 2025, Impero's Executive Board will consist of Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Impero

Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO
Mobile: (+45) 25 88 41 02
E-mail: rss@impero.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

ABOUT IMPERO

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily manage compliance through automation of risk and control management, documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
