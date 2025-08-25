First-ever drilling at Shepherd's Hill and Welcome Reef - historically producing goldfields worked only by artisanal miners in the past.

Welcome Reef legacy: Produced 9,000+ oz @ 25 g/t Au 1 , with widths and grades improving at depth - Golden Cross plans to drill beneath where artisanal miners previously explored.

Historic wealth creation: Legendary prospector Louis Ah Mouy's success at Welcome Reef helped establish Westpac Bank, now Australia's oldest and one of its largest banks.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) (OTCQB: ZCRMF) (FSE: ZML0) ("Golden Cross" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling at the Shepherd's Hill Prospect and has secured a key access agreement at the Welcome Reef Goldfield. Both areas host a rich history of artisanal mining and high-grade gold production dating back to the 1800s, yet neither has ever been explored with modern techniques. This program marks the first opportunity to unlock the true potential of these historic goldfields using contemporary exploration methods.

Shepherd's Hill - First Drilling of a Structurally Robust Target

Located within Golden Cross's 100%-owned Reedy Creek Project, Shepherd's Hill is a never-before-drilled high-grade gold prospect. The area hosts a series of quartz-sulphide reefs within folded turbidites, worked only at surface by early artisanal miners. Golden Cross's current program - 2,000 metres across five holes - represents the first modern test beneath those historic workings. To date the Company has completed over 900 metres of drilling at Shepherd's Hill. Assays are anticipated in Q4 2025.

Initial drilling at Shepherd's Hill, which was designed around preliminary structural mapping at surface, has successfully intercepted the targeted quartz reefs at depth. Analysis of the early diamond drill core is revealing the presence of structural indicators, including shears and tension veins. These structures don't occur randomly, and they provide us with insight into the mechanisms driving gold mineralization in the area. They are a powerful vectoring tool that will be used to guide future drilling targeting zones of dilation, which are potential sites for gold deposition.

Welcome Reef - Historic High-Grade Gold Production, Never Before Drilled

In addition to drilling at Shepherd's Hill, Golden Cross has finalized an access agreement allowing the Company to commence surface mapping, geophysics, and drilling at the Welcome Reef Goldfield. Welcome Reef has an extensive history of artisanal gold exploration and production dating back to the 1800s, but has never before been drilled. To date, no previous claim owners or operators have successfully secured land access to drill at the Welcome Reef area - making Golden Cross the first company to advance modern exploration of this historically producing goldfield.

A Legacy of Wealth Creation, Now Ready for Modern Exploration

Welcome Reef, part of the historic Ti Tree Creek Goldfield first discovered in 1859, is more than just another historic Victorian goldfield - it is a cornerstone of Australia's gold rush heritage and financial history.

Mining records indicate that at least 9,000 ounces of gold2 were extracted from the Ah Mouy mine at Welcome Reef between June 1874 and September 1891, from approximately 10,500 tonnes of ore grading an average of 25 g/t Au3. Historical reports note that the width and length of the vein increased with depth, and grades remained remarkably consistent throughout the ore body4 - an encouraging sign that the system may be far from exhausted. Golden Cross plans to drill beneath the historic workings at Welcome Reef testing for gold mineralisation. The drill design will be based on detailed structural mapping of the historic workings currently underway at the Welcome Reef area.

Welcome Reef: The Foundation of Australia's Largest Bank

The Welcome Reef district is synonymous with Louis Ah Mouy, a pioneering Chinese prospector who arrived in Victoria in 1851. Ah Mouy's success at the Welcome Reef and nearby fields generated a fortune that he later used to help establish what is now Westpac Bank - today one of Australia's largest financial institutions. His story exemplifies how discoveries in this region have historically translated into long-lasting economic impact.

With access now secured at Welcome Reef, Golden Cross will deploy geophysics, structural mapping, and targeted drilling to unlock the full potential of this underexplored system.

Management Commentary

Matthew Roma, CEO of Golden Cross Resources, stated: "With the access agreement at Welcome Reef now secured, we have two parallel opportunities: advancing a brand-new discovery at Shepherd's Hill, and applying modern exploration techniques to a historically proven goldfield at Welcome Reef. This combination of fresh targets and historic producers, combined with the potential we see at our current drilling at Reedy Creek, underpins the scale of our Victorian opportunity."

The Company has completed 2,242 metres of drilling across the Reedy Creek Project with assays still pending.

About Golden Cross Resources

Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its high-grade Reedy Creek gold project in Victoria, Australia. Located just 10 km from Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek discovery, the project covers two contiguous tenements in one of Australia's most active epizonal gold corridors.

Additional information about Golden Cross can be found on its website: www.goldencrossresources.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

