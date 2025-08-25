Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that its AI-powered CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform has been named as the Gold Stevie® Winner in the Financial Management Solution category of the International Business Awards®.

The AI-powered CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform revolutionizes corporate performance management, and digitally transforms the efficiency, accuracy, and strategic ability of the Office of the CFO. Its state-of-the-art AI and GenAI functionality empowers finance professionals to democratize access to meaningful financial data, manage and control massive datasets with unprecedented speed and automation, unlock hidden insights and expedite decision making. This empowers finance teams to accelerate the financial close, reduce the burden of management reporting, and enhance forecasting agility and precision.

Madhur Aggarwal, EVP and General Manager, Corporate Performance ESG at Wolters Kluwer, said

"We're honored that the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform has earned recognition as a Gold Stevie Award winner. The platform accelerates every financial process, from data mapping to financial planning to financial close and consolidation. By freeing up finance teams to focus on strategy, execution, and analysis, CCH Tagetik empowers leaders to unearth insights, faster, and embrace the future of finance with confidence."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received more than 3,800 nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250825504362/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Tara Schumacher

Interim Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: 614-561-2154

Tara.schumacher@wolterskluwer.com