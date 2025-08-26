Webrock Ventures AB: Webrock Ventures Interim Report - First Half of 2025

Financial result

Period Apr - Jun 2025 (Apr - Jun 2024)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 5.1 million (-137.4), whereof change in value of financial assets amounted to SEK 9.5 million (-132.2).

Investments during the period amounted to SEK 0.0 million (15.1).

Net profit amounted to SEK 5.1 million (-137.3).

Profit per share amounted to SEK 0.2 (-6.5).

Net asset value

Net Asset Value (NAV) of SEK 264.4 million on June 30, 2025, an increase of 2.0% (2.6% in BRL) compared to SEK 259.3 million on March 31, 2025.

NAV per share of SEK 12.5 on June 30, 2025, compared to SEK 12.3 on March 31, 2025.

Portfolio value of SEK 251.1 million, cash and cash equivalents of SEK 11.1 million, and other net assets of SEK 2.2 million on June 30, 2025.

Extract from Joakim Pops CEO Statement:

" Our core holdings, Lara Finance Group and Olik, continued to deliver solid operational progress during the quarter. We also entered a new partnership with a leading global music company, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and reaffirming our core identity: a Swedish venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies".

This and previous financial reports are available on the Company's website at

https://webrockventures.com/financial-reports/

Contacts

Joakim Pops, CEO

Phone: +46 70 713 81 00

Email: joakim@webrockventures.com

About us

Founded in 2018, Webrock Ventures is a venture studio that starts and builds companies in Brazil in partnership with successful Swedish tech companies. Brazil has over 215 million people and is one of the world's largest economies and the population is among the most digitally engaged in the world. Webrock leverages established Swedish companies' proven business models and technology to gain a head start in Brazil's fast-growing digital industry that often matures later than in Sweden. By bringing together ideas, capital, resources, and talent, Webrock acts as a co-founder, building growth companies from the ground up. With a 35-60 percent ownership stake in its portfolio companies, Webrock ensures substantial value for a limited initial investment. The company's share WRV is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.



For more information, please visit: https://webrockventures.com/

This information is information that Webrock Ventures is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.