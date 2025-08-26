Qliro AB: Qliro AB (publ) publishes Interim Report for Q2 2025: Commercial momentum accelerating; ambition to be market leader in Nordics

Second quarter 2025 (second quarter 2024)

Total payment volume increased by 37% to SEK 4,138 (3,030) million

Operating income decreased by 5% to SEK 96.5 (101.2) million

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -98.3 (-76.6) million

Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.67% (0.81%)

Operating profit/loss was SEK -29.5 (0.3) million

Profit/loss for the period was SEK -23.9 (3.4) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.22 (0.18)

First half 2025 (first half 2024)

Total payment volume increased by 29% to SEK 7,427 (5,767) million

Operating income decreased by 1% to SEK 197.9 (200.5) million

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -188.4 (-151.8) million

Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.73% (0.84%)

Operating profit/loss was SEK -44.7 (0.3) million

Profit/loss for the period was SEK -36.1 (6.8) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.90 (0.35)

Excerpt from comments by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson:

"The launch of Qliro Checkout Gen 3 has contributed to several consecutive months of new sales records, confirming our continued strong commercial momentum. The annual total payment volume is expected to amount to SEK 20 billion once all the new agreements are live (>+40% compared with LTM). Income in the quarter benefited from growth in the SME segment. At the same time income has been impacted by several factors, subduing the overall picture of an otherwise operationally strong quarter with accelerating growth in total payment volume of 37%.

The total payment volume increased by 37% to SEK 4.1 billion in the quarter. After three consecutive quarters of negative growth the BNPL volume showed signs of stabilising in Q2 (+1%). In addition the BNPL share increased in July, at the same time as the BNPL volume rose by 9%. Both BNPL share and volume improved in July by +9%. Nevertheless, the BNPL volume is lower than previously expected, which means we expect the forecast income growth to be delayed and realised towards the end of the year. We currently estimate that operating income growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 will be around 15 per cent. Growth is subsequently expected to accelerate into 2026 as income gradually catches up with volume."

Presentation of the Interim Report

Today, August 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEO Christoffer Rutgersson and CFO Carl Löfgren will present the Interim Report for Q2 2025. The presentation will be held in English.

Join via webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

Link: https://qliro.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

Join via conference call

If you wish to participate via conference call please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference/user ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5002350

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 07:30 CEST.