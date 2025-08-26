The Platform Group (TPG) delivered robust growth in H125 as it continues to benefit from a greater presence in more verticals, with more partners (+26% y-o-y) and ultimately serving more customers (+29%). While seasonality meant lower, but still-high, rates of revenue growth in Q225 than Q125, TPG delivered its highest ever adjusted EBITDA profit and margin for the period. All of its four verticals saw stable or improving profitability.

