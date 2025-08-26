SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech Energy's acquisition of Sesol has been completed

On 4 July 2025, Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech") announced that an agreement had been entered into to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the solar energy company Sesol from Nordic Capital and that the purchase price will be paid with newly issued shares in Soltech. The transaction has now been completed and closed as of today. As a result of the transaction, Nordic Capital, through Artim Balance BidCo AB[1], has become owner of 30 percent of the shares and votes in Soltech.

For further information on the transaction, reference is made to the press release published by Soltech on 4 July 2025.

[1] Artim Balance BidCo AB is ultimately owned by Nordic Capital Fund XI. Nordic Capital Fund XI refers to Nordic Capital Fund XI Limited, which acts as general partner for Nordic Capital XI Alpha, LP and Nordic Capital XI Beta, LP, together with related investment companies.

