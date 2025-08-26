Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) (OTCQB: TRMFF) ("Trimera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB venture market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "TRMFF". The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility in the United States, thus allowing the Company's stock to be more easily traded by and accessible to US institutional and retail investors.

Patrick Donnelly, CEO stated: "We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada and the U.S. as we proceed into a highly active period for the Company. Accordingly, we are pleased to have been quoted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and to have received DTC eligibility, both of which will aid in our goal of increased visibility and share liquidity for based shareholders."

The OTCQB allows early stage and developing companies the benefit of being publicly traded in the United States. Eligible companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid test and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US based company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

About Trimera Metals Corp.

Trimera is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property, located in south-central British Columbia. Tahlo Lake is comprised of four wholly owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements and includes statements respecting (i) the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders of the Company's shares being quoted on OTCQB and being DTC eligible. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

