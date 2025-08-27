Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHKD | ISIN: US86959K1051 | Ticker-Symbol: SPXB
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 20:18
8,450 Euro
+1,20 % +0,100
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SUZANO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUZANO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,50010:44
8,3008,50010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spinnova Oyj: Binding agreements signed: Spinnova buys all Woodspin and Suzano Finland shares, and secures exclusivity rights on wood-based fibre

SPINNOVA PLC, COMPANY RELEASE, 27 AUGUST 2025 AT 9.30 A.M. UCT+2

Release category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Binding agreements signed: Spinnova buys all Woodspin and Suzano Finland shares, and secures exclusivity rights on wood-based fibre

On 10 June 2025, Spinnova published a release detailing the results of the strategic review of the Woodspin joint venture and the non-binding agreement proposal agreed with Suzano S.A. Based on the prior agreement, Spinnova Oyj has today signed binding agreements to buy all Woodspin Oy and Suzano Finland Oy shares from Suzano S.A. for a total of EUR 2 (two euros). This grants Spinnova full ownership of the producer and distributor Woodspin, as well as the provider of raw material, Suzano Finland Oy, for manufacturing wood-based SPINNOVA® fibre. These transactions, subject to customary closing terms, are expected to close within the next couple of weeks. Suzano will also make a capital contribution of EUR 5 million in total to Woodspin and Suzano Finland.

The joint venture agreement between Spinnova and Suzano will be terminated, enabling Spinnova to license technology freely. Operations at Woodspin have ceased until further notice while alternatives for continued operations are being looked for.

According to the agreement, Spinnova gets full ownership of the only large demo facility, with the needed infrastructure and utilities in place to produce SPINNOVA® fibre from pulp to bale.

In the short term, transactions will not have a negative cash flow impact on Spinnova. Spinnova has recognised an impairment loss on Woodspin, which will negatively impact Spinnova's results in 2025. The impact of the impairment will be communicated in the Half-Year Report for January-June 2025 to be published on 28 August 2025.

The first communication of an impairment loss took place on 10 June 2025 (full company release is available on Spinnova's website https://spinnovagroup.com/releases/).

Spinnova has not given financial guidance for 2025.

Woodspin Oy, the exclusive producer and distributor of wood-based SPINNOVA® fibre, was a joint venture owned by Spinnova Oyj and Suzano S.A., 50% each. The strategic review of Woodspin commenced in February 2025, and a non-binding term sheet was signed in June 2025 (full company release is available on Spinnova's website https://spinnovagroup.com/releases/).


Spinnova Plc

For further information, please contact:
Janne Poranen
CEO, Chair of the Board
Tel. +358 20 703 2430
ir@spinnova.fi

Certified advisor:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy
+358 50 520 4098

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com?
Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.