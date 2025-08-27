AcouSort AB: AcouSort AB - Interim Report for the period January - June 2025

The "Company" or "AcouSort" refers to AcouSort AB (publ) with corporate registration number 556824-1037.

April - June 2025 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,551 (961)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,809 (-4,714)

Result per share was SEK -0.14 (-0.32)

Equity ratio amounted to 81% (61%) on June 30, 2025

January - June 2025 for the Group

Net sales amounted to TSEK 3,146 (2,318)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -6,831 (-8,443)

Result per share was SEK -0.41 (-0.57)

Equity ratio amounted to 81% (61%) on June 30, 2025

April - June 2025 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,524 (960)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -2,738 (-4,326)

Result per share was SEK -0.14 (-0.29)

Equity ratio amounted to 83% (68%) on June 30, 2025

January - June 2025 for the Parent company

Net sales amounted to TSEK 3,094 (2,318)

Result before tax amounted to TSEK -6,653 (-7,415)

Result per share was SEK -0.40 (-0.50)

Equity ratio amounted to 83% (68%) on June 30, 2025

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

* On April 1, AcouSort announced a continuation of the lease agreement of an AcouWash system to a global pharma company. To finalize the evaluations, the partnering company has decided to prolong the evaluation with another six months.

* On April 9, AcouSort published a bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting held on April 9.

* On May 6, AcouSort announced the final outcome of the rights issue of shares, which was announced on March 6. The rights issue was subscribed to a total of approximately 73 percent. Through the Rights Issue, AcouSort receives approximately MSEK 24.9 before issuing costs.

* On May 21, AcouSort announced a second order from a Central European company that develops diagnostic systems and medical devices. The company evaluates AcouSort's technology for separation of cells in body fluids.

* On June 13, AcouSort announced its CEO Dr. Torsten Freltoft was invited to participate in a panel discussion titled Digital, wireless, smart: Integrated care in the clinic at the international trade fair BIO 2025 in Boston, MA, June 16-19. AcouSort was one of 15 companies selected by the European Innovation Council (EIC) for participation in the European Pavilion at BIO 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

* On July, 28, AcouSort announced that that the prestigious US National Institute of Health / National Cancer Institute has published a new article in Scientific Reports on developing processes for radiolabeling using AcouSort's AcouWash technology.

CEO statement Q2 2025

Further promising collaborations and strengthened finances

In the second quarter of this year, we continued tirelessly to strengthen our presence in the flow cytometry and cell therapy spaces, with new fruitful interactions and collaborations that will ultimately boost AcouSort. We also concluded a rights issue that gives us the financial stability to continue the business development of our innovative technology. Total income in the quarter amounted to MSEK 2.9 (2.0), of which royalty income amounted to MSEK 1.3 (0.8) and is expected to reach at least MSEK 5.25 for the full year.

MORE FRUITFUL PARTNERSHIPS ESTABLISHED

Our core strategy is to achieve commercial success by establishing close collaborations with life science companies, with the critical aim to launch long-term Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnerships around diagnostic equipment, cell therapy production systems, flow cytometry instruments, and quality control technologies. The ultimate goal is of course a product launch, but almost equally important for us is to reach the stage in the collaboration where our partners initiate what we call formal product development.

This strategy continues to develop very well, with a number of important contracts signed so far in 2025, of which the latest one came in late May when we received a second order from a Central European company that develops diagnostic systems and medical devices. The company is evaluating our technology for separation of cells in body fluids.

This is a great example of a collaboration that fits perfectly with our long-term strategy. We are excited by the first results from the evaluations and hope to share additional information about the project as the test program moves forward.

The collaboration was originally initiated in mid-autumn 2024 by an order of an evaluation kit that was delivered to the partner before Christmas. The project has now continued with an order of additional types of separation modules to continue the process of evaluating the broader feasibility of AcouSort's technology. This is an important step in building long-term collaborations with OEM potential.

In October 2024, we announced a new collaboration with a leading pharma company. Focus for the initial part of collaboration was to explore the potential of AcouWash technology in the partnering company's QC procedures, initially in an R&D setting. To date, the evaluation of the AcouWash technology has been highly successful. In April, due to successful evaluation data, our partner decided to prolong the evaluation with another six months to finalize their evaluation process. The total value of the extension of the collaboration is EUR 11,300.

Pending results of the finalization study, we will pursue extension of this important collaboration and provide the customer with a solution for long-term implementation in their process.

RIGHTS ISSUE GIVES US FINANCIAL STABILITY

To fulfil our ambitious development program and continue to seek new partnerships, we closed a partially secured rights issue on May 5. It was subscribed to a total of about 73 percent, with approximately 51 percent subscribed by underwriters.

The proceeds amounted to MSEK 24.9 before issuing costs and are intended to be used to moving current and future collaborations into fully-fledged OEM partnerships over the next 16-18 months. Together with known income, such as royalties and public funding, as well as projected product and project revenues, the rights issue is aimed at funding our business development activities at least into 2027.

In parallel, we continue to identify and discuss with different stakeholders to obtain an investor structure with a long-term vision that can take AcouSort all the way to successful and profitable commercialization. These activities started late 2024 and will continue undiminished in 2025. We are fully committed to further expanding the impact of AcouSort's unique technology in the Life Science sector and secure the financial support to achieve this.

BUSY PERIOD FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The first contacts with potential partners are typically made at international conferences and trade fairs, and it is very important for us to be present at different significant international events where we have the possibility to meet new partners, as well as continue developing our relationships with existing ones.

I am pleased to say that we are well recognized in the scientific community, and a sign of this is the invitation we received to participate in a panel discussion at the international trade fair BIO 2025 in Boston, MA, in June. AcouSort was one of 15 companies selected by the European Innovation Council (EIC) for participation in the European Pavilion at BIO 2025. The delegates were selected based on their internationalization goals, technological fit with the scope of the trade fair, as well as their capacity to create business through their participation.

BIO 2025 is one of the most important conferences in the healthcare and biotech industry, where most leading companies are represented and which will provide us with a great opportunity to keep extending our reach within the rapidly evolving healthcare space. In the session, titled Digital, wireless, smart: Integrated care in the clinic, I presented AcouSort's innovative technology and exemplified how automated sample preparation is an important cornerstone in the healthcare future.

We plan to attend several more conferences in 2025 where we can demonstrate our technology and meet companies that are working on current and next generation cell therapies where AcouSort has the potential to play a vital role. The significantly increased influx of new potential OEM projects proves that our intensified marketing efforts at conferences and trade fairs is paying off.

It is also very rewarding that our projects are being published in scientific journals. After the period, we announced that Scientific Reports, part of the Nature publishing house, had published a new article by the prestigious US National Institute of Health / National Cancer Institute (NIH/NCI) on developing processes for radiolabeling using AcouSort's AcouWash technology. We are very pleased that the NIH, which is an important reference customer, has produced additional positive results in their new study. This also verifies our strategy of using benchtop systems as platforms for developing applications of our technology.

OUTLOOK

Backed by a stable financial position, a very talented organization, and a growing network of partners, we will continue to strengthen our positions in diagnostics, cell therapy, flow cytometry and quality control. By continuing to develop existing and future partnerships over the coming year, our focus is to take AcouSort to the next exciting stage and shape the future of the company. I will keep you updated as we make progress in our projects.

Torsten Freltoft - CEO

ACOUSORT AB

The report is attached below and can also be found at https://acousort.com/investor/financial-reports/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT ACOUSORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torsten Freltoft, CEO

Telephone: +45 2045 0854

E-mail: torsten.freltoft@acousort.com

ABOUT ACOUSORT

AcouSort AB (corporate registration number 556824-1037) is an innovative technology company focusing on developing products and solutions for integrated preparation of biological samples. With the help of sound waves, the company's products can separate blood cells, concentrate, purify, and stain cells, exosomes, and bacteria from biological samples. The technology of the company's products is acoustofluidics, where sound waves and microfluidics enable automated handling of samples in a range of application areas, from research on new biomarkers to the development of new diagnostic systems for near-patient testing - so-called Point-of Care (POC) systems. The company's commercialization strategy is based on the already proven business model of providing separation modules to diagnostic system manufacturers for integrated sample preparation as well as to continue the commercialization of the company's research instruments. With the help of the company's products and development of point-of-care tests, new diagnostic systems and treatments are enabled, addressing some of the most challenging disease areas of our time: cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. AcouSort is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.