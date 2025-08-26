Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 08:02
9,792 Euro
-0,73 % -0,072
26.08.2025 20:30 Uhr
Castellum AB: Castellum's Board appoints Pål Ahlsén as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Castellum has conducted a comprehensive and diligent search to identify an experienced leader with strong financial acumen, proven operational experience, and a clear strategic mindset. Pål Ahlsén will assume the role on 28 August 2025.

"Pål Ahlsén will lead Castellum into its next phase with a strong focus on profitability and value creation for all shareholders.
The priority for the Board and Pål Ahlsén is to define a new strategy for Castellum," says Ralf Spann, Chairman of the Board.

Pål Ahlsén brings over a decade of leadership experience from Akelius Residential Property, where he served as CEO and oversaw its international expansion. He holds a master's degree in economics from Stockholm University. Pål Ahlsén is succeeding Joacim Sjöberg.

"At the same time, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Joacim Sjöberg for his strong contribution as CEO during an important and challenging period for Castellum," says Ralf Spann.

"I am honored by the trust placed in me and look forward to working closely with Castellum's employees.
Together with the Board, we will define a new strategy with a clear focus on increasing Castellum's profitability," says Pål Ahlsén.

For further information, please contact:
Ralf Spann, Chairman of the Board, Castellum Aktiebolag, +49 173 6436590, ralf.spann@castellum.se,
Pål Ahlsén, incoming CEO, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 8 503 052 00 (Castellum switchboard)
Anna-Karin Nyman, Director of Communications, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 70-206 75 62,
anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

About Castellum
Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest commercial property companies, with a focus on office and logistics properties in Nordic growth cities. As of 30 June 2025, the property value, including the holdings in the Norwegian company Entra ASA and Halvorsäng, totalled approximately SEK 159 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Nordic property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 20:30 CEST.

Image Attachments
Castellum Pål Ahlsén
Castellum Ralf Spann

