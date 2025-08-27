Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458
Düsseldorf
27.08.25 | 12:32
8,760 Euro
+2,46 % +0,210
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 11:45 Uhr
Asker Healthcare Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) on 27 August 2025

Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today on 27 August 2025. The EGM was held at IVA Conference Centre in Stockholm, Sweden, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term performance-based investment share program for Group Management Team and other key employees within the Asker group (the "Plan 2025"). To ensure delivery of shares under the Plan 2025, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to issue Class C shares, repurchase issued Class C shares and to transfer own ordinary shares. As the proposals under items 8 a-b were approved by the required majority, the alternative proposal under item 8 c did not need to be considered by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adjust the articles of association whereby 5 § is amended to enable the issuance, reclassification and redemption of Class C shares to the long-term performance-based investment share program.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:45 CEST on August 27 2025.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
