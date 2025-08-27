Asker Healthcare Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) on 27 August 2025

Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today on 27 August 2025. The EGM was held at IVA Conference Centre in Stockholm, Sweden, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term performance-based investment share program for Group Management Team and other key employees within the Asker group (the "Plan 2025"). To ensure delivery of shares under the Plan 2025, the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to issue Class C shares, repurchase issued Class C shares and to transfer own ordinary shares. As the proposals under items 8 a-b were approved by the required majority, the alternative proposal under item 8 c did not need to be considered by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adjust the articles of association whereby 5 § is amended to enable the issuance, reclassification and redemption of Class C shares to the long-term performance-based investment share program.

