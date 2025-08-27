American Resources Corporation: ReElement and Principal Mineral Partner to Provide Integrated Rare Earth Separation and Metal Production Capability in the United States

Unmatched efficiency and versatility for defense, AI, and energy markets through co-located and process-optimized rare earth separation, fluoride, and metallization

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / In a major step toward ending America's reliance on foreign rare earth supply chains, American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ReElement Technologies ("ReElement") has signed an MOU with Principal Mineral Co. Inc. ("Principal Mineral") to co-develop the most advanced U.S. rare earth production capability, integrating separation, fluoride production, and metallization as a singular process under one roof. This strategic alliance will create the world's most flexible and efficient rare earth midstream capability, boosting U.S. defense readiness, supply chain resilience, and domestic production.

This strategic alliance will co-locate operations at one of several possible sites, including ReElement's existing Marion, Indiana, supersite, Principal Mineral's critical minerals campus in Camden, South Carolina, with other locations under review. The facility will combine the unique strengths of both companies, with ReElement producing high purity separated rare earth products from both recycled and mined sources and Principal Mineral producing rare earth fluorides and metal, with an emphasis on supplying the U.S. defense sector and broader industrial markets.

Mark Jensen, CEO and chairman of ReElement, commented, "Adam Johnson and the Principal Mineral team bring an incredible level of experience and vision to this alliance. By uniting the full midstream - from recycled and mined rare earth materials to high purity fluoride and metal - as a singular process in one U.S. facility, we're breaking the choke points that have long left our nation vulnerable. Co-locating these operations is a game-changer, as it enables greater efficiency, reduces costs for customers, and helps eliminate key bottlenecks. This is about delivering customers a true solution and ensuring the U.S. becomes the global leader across the rare earth supply chain essential for defense, AI, and energy independence."

Adam Johnson, CEO of Principal Mineral, added, "This partnership creates the most versatile midstream rare earth operation in the world, purpose-built to serve America's defense industrial base and key commercial industrial players. By eliminating the handoffs and inefficiencies that have hindered domestic competitiveness, we are accelerating a secure, scalable supply of rare earth products to ensure our national security and economy leadership. And this is just the beginning: our alliance is a blueprint for how U.S. industry can integrate capabilities, rebuild supply chains, and lead the world in critical mineral innovation for decades to come."

MOU Highlights:

ReElement Technologies will supply magnet-grade separated rare earth products refined from end-of-life magnets, manufacturing scrap, mine tailings, and mined ore concentrates, using its commercial-scale, cost-effective refining platform.

Principal Mineral will apply its proprietary technologies to produce rare earth fluorides and metal, with an emphasis on developing secure, sustainable supply chains for U.S. and allied defense and commercial applications.

The companies intend to establish a co-located, vertically integrated facility to streamline the production process, reduce waste, and improve efficiency.

The companies will further look to collaborate with other industry partners to continue to strengthen the Western supply chain for rare earth materials.

Shared Vision for American Rare Earth Independence

This MOU establishes the foundation for a long-term partnership between ReElement and Principal Mineral to support a secure and affordable U.S. rare earth supply chain. By leveraging their complementary expertise and infrastructure, the companies aim to make the rare earth supply chain more secure and entirely U.S.-based, with an emphasis on durability, national security, and economic viability.

About Principal Mineral

Principal Mineral develops U.S.-based solutions to overcome critical mineral and material shortages, helping the nation maintain leadership in defense, artificial intelligence, and energy innovation. The company produces strategic metals, high-performance alloys, and advanced materials through domestic mineral processing, recycling, and manufacturing. As a manufacturer, distributor, and broker, Principal Mineral is reducing reliance on foreign sources and remove single points of failure in vital supply chains.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ReElement Contacts

Investors:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team LLC

arec@jtcir.com

Media:

Marjorie Weisskohl

All Season PR

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company:

Mark LaVerghetta

American Resources Corporation

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

Principal Mineral Contacts

Media:

Garrett Marquis

Stillpoint Partners

garrett@stillpointpartners.com

