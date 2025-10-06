American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Announce October Initial Slate of Conferences and Events

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") and ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, will be attending the following conferences and events in October where they will be presenting, providing thought leadership or meeting with customers, investors and industry partners.

The Critical Minerals Forum 2025: October 16, 2025

Location: Clifford Chance NY, Two Manhattan West

The Critical Minerals Forum will bring together more than 100 senior leaders from mining, finance, government, and law for a half-day program focused on the future of critical minerals. The agenda will explore the 2025 market outlook, strategies for building resilient supply chains, and insights on First Nations partnerships, alongside discussions on how AI, technology, and capital are shaping the sector.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025: October 28 - 31, 2025

Location: Gyeongju, Korea

The APEC CEO Summit is the premier business event held in conjunction with the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The 2025 Summit will convene global CEOs and leaders from APEC member economies for high-level discussions on critical global economic issues under the theme "Bridge, Business, Beyond." The program begins with a welcome reception on October 28, followed by three days of discussions. Side events will include the Future-Tech Forum, highlighting Korea's strengths in key industries and the K-Tech Showcase, presenting cutting-edge Korean technologies to foster collaboration.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending and conducting commercial and government meetings; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending and conducting commercial and government meetings; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

ThinkEquity Conference 2025: October 30, 2025

Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York

The ThinkEquity Conference brings together U.S. and international public and private companies, institutional investors, and industry executives for a full day of presentations and one-on-one meetings. The event highlights opportunities across multiple sectors including AI and Big Data, Biotechnology, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Technology, and Crypto. In past years, the conference has featured more than 75 company presentations, 750 attendees, and over 600 one-on-one investor meetings.

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-Founder and Director of ReElement Technologies will be attending and participating in several one-on-one meetings with investors and shareholders; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corp will be attending and participating in several one-on-one meetings with investors and shareholders; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

