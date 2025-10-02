American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Provides Update on Significant Expansion of Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Refining Capacity at Marion Supersite

Marion Phase-1 capacity expanded to 2,500-3,500 metric tons per year of magnet-grade separated rare earths, battery materials, and antimony; with ability to add additional production lines

Noblesville facility immediately scaling up to 250+ metric tons annually of ultra-pure defense elements and initial production of separated and purified rare earth oxides

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today provided an update on the initial scale-up of its Marion, Indiana Supersite. The Marion complex is being developed as ReElement's first large-scale refining hub, complementing the company's recently expanded Noblesville facility, which focuses on domestically produced separated and purified rare earth oxides.

As ReElement's Noblesville operation scales to produce over 250 metric tons annually of ultra-pure (99.9% to 99.999%) separated defense elements - including yttrium (Y), germanium (Ge), gadolinium (Gd), gallium (Ga), terbium (Tb), samarium (Sm), dysprosium (Dy), antimony (Sb), and magnet elements neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) - larger-scale refining capacity will transition to the Marion Supersite.

Phase 1 of Marion capacity, designed for approximately 2,500 - 3,500 metric tons per annum of refined output, will utilize approximately 5-foot diameter columns - increased from the 18-inch diameter columns in Noblesville - showcasing the efficient modularization of the platform to rapidly increase capacity. Installation of Phase 1 is estimated to occupy approximately 40,000 square feet within the existing 400,000+ square foot facility, leaving significant capacity for expansion and the co-location of complimentary partner technologies.

To date, ReElement has ordered, identified, or begun installation more than 60% of the equipment required for Marion's initial contracted growth phase. Once complete, the Supersite will provide large-scale refining capacity for magnet-grade rare earths, battery materials, antimony, and additional defense elements.

Jeff Peterson, COO of ReElement Technologies, commented, "Our recent expansion in Noblesville demonstrates the scalability of our refining platform and its ability to meet near-term demand. Marion is the next step - providing the scale required to address the rapidly growing needs for magnet-grade rare earths, lithium, antimony, and defense elements. By modularly expanding from 18-inch to five-foot columns, we're showcasing how our platform accelerates throughput without relying on the high-risk, inflexible CapEx and OpEx profiles associated with solvent extraction. This approach materially de-risks critical mineral projects and strengthens the U.S. supply chain in markets that have long been dominated by China."

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies, further added, "We are confident this will be the largest facility outside of China for rare earth oxide production and defense elements within the next three years, enabled by our modular and scalable technology platform. Our process allows for rapid expansion using readily available domestic equipment with short installation lead times. Importantly, because our separation process requires significantly less acidic material than conventional solvent extraction methods, any wastewater produced can be efficiently recycled - further reducing commissioning time and lowering OpEx costs. This translates into fewer inputs, lower labor requirements, and a substantially smaller environmental footprint. Our goal is not only to break the existing stranglehold on this industry, but to do so at a cost structure that is competitive - if not lower - than the current critical mineral supply chain."

ReElement's proprietary refining platform - versatile, flexible, and economically viable - uniquely enables domestic and allied supply chains to accelerate development while reducing reliance on opaque and volatile global commodity markets. By integrating highly efficient separation and purification technology across its owned and controlled asset base, ReElement continues to lead the reshoring of critical mineral refining.

ReElement Technologies' innovative rare earth element (REE) separation process, utilizing patented and proprietary refining chromatography methods, offers a transformative solution to bolster the U.S. industrial base supply chain for REEs, aligning with presidential executive orders aimed at securing critical mineral independence. ReElement's chromatography method consistently achieves ultra-high purity (99.5%+) oxides like neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, which are essential for metallization and magnet production. The process offers up to 100 times greater efficiency, 80% less waste, and a significantly smaller environmental footprint than traditional methods. By processing diverse feedstocks - including ores, recycled magnets, and manufacturing waste - at its scalable Marion, Indiana facility, ReElement supports the Department of Defense's 2027 mine-to-magnet goal and reduces reliance on Chinese-dominated supply chains. This cost-effective, eco-friendly approach strengthens domestic production capacity, enhances national security, and meets the growing REE demand in defense, electric vehicles, and renewable energy applications.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

