American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies and POSCO International America Sign Long Term Commercial Offtake Partnership to Advance U.S. Rare Earth Refining Capabilities

Agreement advances U.S.-South Korea collaboration and supports sustainable supply chains for defense, clean energy, and advanced technologies

The parties have established a joint feedstock taskforce for sourcing domestic and international rare earth feedstock both recycled and from ore bodies

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) portfolio company, ReElement Technologies ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced it has signed a long-term offtake partnership with POSCO International America Corp ("POSCO"), a global leader in steel, magnetic materials, and advanced industrial solutions.

The partnership will combine ReElement's advanced chromatographic separation and purification platform with POSCO's extensive relationships throughout the automotive and industrial supply chain while leveraging POSCO's expertise in materials science and large-scale industrial deployment. This agreement reflects both companies' commitment to a sustainable and secure supply chain for high-purity rare earth elements critical to defense, clean energy, and high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, AI, and advanced semiconductors.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Establishment of a joint taskforce to secure global feedstock streams, including mixed rare earth concentrate, magnet manufacturing waste and end-of-life scrap magnets

Initial targeted offtake of purified separated rare earth oxides including Dy, Y, Tb and NdPr in volumes scaling to over 3,000 metric tons through 2030

Co-development of rare earth refining capabilities in the United States

Leveraging ReElement's modular and scalable refining technology to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact

Supporting secure, resilient, and sustainable supply chains for U.S. and allied nations

The signing of this agreement builds on the Memorandum of Understanding executed last week in Seoul, Korea, between ReElement and POSCO International, underscoring the companies' shared vision for long-term collaboration and industrial deployment.

"Our collaboration and growth over the last year with POSCO represents an important step forward for ReElement," said Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies. "By combining our innovative and patented separation and purification technology with POSCO's unmatched industrial capabilities, we are not only scaling rare earth refining but also reshaping how these resources are supplied to global markets. This partnership strengthens the strategic bond between the United States of America and The Republic of Korea, while directly addressing one of the most pressing global challenges of our time: building resilient, transparent, and sustainable rare earth supply chains that support the national defense readiness and next-generation technologies. Together, we are proving that innovation and collaboration can deliver secure, long-term solutions for industries and nations that depend on these materials."

This collaboration marks a significant step in reshaping the global critical minerals landscape by localizing innovative refining capacity, reducing reliance on non-domestic processing, and enabling long-term supply security for industries driving economic growth and national security.

About POSCO International America Corporation

POSCO is a global leader in steel production and advanced materials, committed to pioneering sustainable and innovative solutions for a greener future. With a strong foundation in steel manufacturing, POSCO has expanded its operations to include eco-friendly materials, energy solutions, and cutting-edge technologies that drive the electric vehicle and renewable energy industries. Through continuous investment in clean energy projects and the development of advanced materials like GIGA STEEL and secondary battery materials, POSCO supports the transition to a low-carbon economy. As a trusted partner to clients worldwide, POSCO is dedicated to creating a more resilient and sustainable supply chain while enhancing shareholder value through strategic growth and innovation.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

