Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330), a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever commercial-focused solar franchise in Temiskaming, Ontario. This milestone underscores the Company's growing leadership in delivering both residential and commercial solar solutions across its expanding North American network.

The Temiskaming franchisee, while offering residential services, is strategically focused on commercial installations-a first in Stardust's history. Within weeks of launch, the franchise signed a solar installation contract with an Ultramar Gas Station, marking the largest initial project ever signed by a Stardust franchisee.

This project, delivering an expected payback period of less than five years, highlights the accelerating demand and economic viability of commercial solar installations in Canada.

"Launching our first commercial solar franchise is a game-changing moment for Stardust Solar," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "Not only is this our biggest first project ever for a franchisee, but the economics of this installation demonstrate how solar is rapidly becoming one of the most compelling investments for business owners. This achievement reinforces our vision of building a robust franchise model that drives both sustainability and profitability."

"What's truly exciting about our commercial focus is showing businesses what's possible," said Mason Green, owner of the Temiskaming franchise. "Many owners are surprised to learn about the incredible savings available through initiatives like the Ontario Retrofit Program. We can engineer a system that not only reduces operational costs but also generates significant returns. We're talking about a 47kW system that gets over $40,000 back in rebates and produces nearly half a million dollars in ROI over its warrantied lifespan. It's an opportunity many businesses don't know they're missing."

Stardust Solar has experienced rapid growth, with 96 franchise territories across North America and a 68% Q2 year-over-year increase in solar project backlog, compared to 2024 Q2. The addition of a commercial-focused franchise reflects management's confidence in the untapped market potential for solar solutions in small and medium-sized businesses.

The Temiskaming project is also a model for replicable commercial installations nationwide, where businesses face rising energy costs and increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices. Stardust Solar's franchise network, backed by comprehensive training, engineering, and project support, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this demand.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

