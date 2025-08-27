Kintetsu World Express: KWE Singapore to Enhance Capacity and Functionality With Headquarters Warehouse Reconstruction Project

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. announces that its Singapore subsidiary KWE-Kintetsu World Express (S) Pte. Ltd. (KWE Singapore) will rebuild its headquarters warehouse in Changi South, located in the eastern region of Singapore. The new facility is scheduled for completion in fiscal year 2027.

KWE Singapore Groundbreaking Ceremony: August 1, 2025



Located near Changi Airport, the Changi South Warehouse occupies a highly strategic position for airfreight operations. Since its completion in 1996, it has supported KWE Singapore's growth for 29 years.

In recent years, Singapore's pro-business policies and tax incentives attracted a growing concentration of healthcare and semiconductor companies, particularly from Western countries. As a result, the country's role as a logistics hub in Southeast Asia has become increasingly significant.

KWE Singapore views the expansion of its logistics business, alongside its forwarding business, as a central pillar of its growth strategy. The new warehouse will increase both capacity and functionality. Through collaboration with APL Logistics, a member of the KWE Group, the project will enhance efficiency and productivity across the Group.

The KWE Group remains committed to responding flexibly to market needs and providing optimal service to our customers, even amid the rapid changes taking place in both society and industry.

Location 20 Changi South Avenue 2, Singapore 486547 Facility Overview Four-story reinforced concrete structure

Total floor area: 29,184.56 m² (warehouse area: 22,960.98 m²) Key Features Environmentally friendly design certified under the Green Mark scheme, equipped with a solar power generation system

Rampways providing direct access to each floor

Air-conditioned mezzanine warehouse area for temperature-controlled cargo Schedule Construction start: August 2025

(Groundbreaking ceremony: August 1, 2025)

Scheduled opening: December 2027 Temporary Headquarters Office #07-21 ESR BizPark @ Changi, 6 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, Singapore 486017

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express

