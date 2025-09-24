Kintetsu World Express Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification at Three Major European Gateways

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) is pleased to announce that its European subsidiaries, Kintetsu World Express (Deutschland) GmbH (KWE Germany) and Kintetsu World Express (Benelux) B.V. (KWE Benelux), obtained the IATA CEIV Pharma certification in July 2025 at three airports: Frankfurt (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Brussels (Belgium). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) established the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma program to standardize and elevate the handling of pharmaceutical products in air transport.

KWE Benelux Amsterdam Branch



These airports serve as key gateways for KWE in Europe. With this certification, the KWE Group further strengthens its ability to support the supply chains of customers in the life science and healthcare sectors with greater safety, reliability, and efficiency.

Transporting life science and healthcare products requires strict temperature control and compliance with national regulations. CEIV Pharma certification encompasses Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards across countries and serves as an international endorsement by a third party that validates the quality, safety, and regulatory compliance required for air transportation. With this certification, KWE is able to provide end-to-end quality management at an even higher standard.

KWE Benelux is already recognized as a central hub for pharmaceutical logistics in Europe. The company operates a dedicated warehouse with a Wholesale Distribution Authorization (WDA) GDP license, offering temperature-controlled storage at 15-25°C, 2-8°C, and -20°C, and delivers high-quality logistics services through a specialized team that ensures regulatory compliance. This latest certification further reinforces these capabilities.

The KWE Group had previously obtained CEIV Pharma certification in Narita (Japan) and is in the process of pursuing certification at two additional European locations. In addition, the KWE Group has acquired GDP certification at 12 locations across 10 countries, enabling us to provide seamless and consistent life science and healthcare logistics services worldwide while meeting each country's regulatory requirements.

The KWE Group will continue to strengthen its commitment to the healthcare industry, which we have identified as a priority sector in our management plan, and will accelerate the global expansion of services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diverse needs of pharmaceutical logistics.

