

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (KINUF.PK) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY23.731 billion, or JPY124.79 per share. This compares with JPY21.824 billion, or JPY114.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to JPY856.315 billion from JPY853.363 billion last year.



Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.731 Bln. vs. JPY21.824 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY124.79 vs. JPY114.76 last year. -Revenue: JPY856.315 Bln vs. JPY853.363 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News