

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (KINUF.PK) revealed earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY40.439 billion, or JPY212.66 per share. This compares with JPY41.849 billion, or JPY220.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to JPY1.313 trillion from JPY1.303 trillion last year.



Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY40.439 Bln. vs. JPY41.849 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY212.66 vs. JPY220.06 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.313 Tn vs. JPY1.303 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 252.40 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.750 T



