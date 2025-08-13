Kintetsu World Express: KWE and Shell Aviation Sign New Agreement on the Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new agreement with Shell Aviation, regarding the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

KWE and Shell Aviation jointly participated in the market based measures framework pilot demonstration programme conducted by Smart Freight Centre in 2023. Since then, we have been engaged in discussions to establish a secure and convenient mechanism for the use of SAF's environmental benefits by aviation stakeholders, including freight forwarders and shippers, engaging in air freight activities.

Under this agreement, we will adopt Shell Aviation's digital platform "Avelia" to swiftly address shippers' low-carbon transportation needs. Avelia will help KWE to access the environmental benefits of SAF even when SAF is not physically available at their locations. It also offers a transparent, secure, and credible blockchain platform that ensures traceability, and helps to prevent erroneous double counting.

Tatsuya Narasaki, Managing Officer at Kintetsu World Express, stated, "We have identified the reduction of CO2 emissions and the promotion of renewable energy use as key sustainability challenges. To mitigate the environmental impact of our global operations, we are working to reduce CO2 emissions not only in Japan but also around the world. We are pleased to announce that our near-term and long-term net-zero emissions reduction targets have been formally approved by SBTi. SAF is a key component of our concrete efforts, and our collaboration with Shell Aviation represents a significant step forward for us."

Doris Tan, Head of Shell Aviation, Asia Pacific and Middle East, stated, "We value our collaboration with KWE since the early days of the Smart Freight Centre's market based measures pilot. Through Avelia, we aim to accelerate SAF adoption and provide companies like KWE with a clear, scalable pathway to credible life cycle GHG emissions reductions* from aviation. This agreement marks another important step in making low-carbon air transport a reality for cargo stakeholders in Asia and beyond."

*For more information about Avelia, please visit: https://aveliasolutions.com/

*Compared to conventional jet fuel

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kwe-and-shell-aviation-sign-new-agreement-on-the-use-of-sustainab-980486