

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE) revised its full-year 2025 financial guidance to account for significant foreign exchange rate headwinds, which are expected to impact adjusted EBITDA and cash flow.



In constant currency terms, the company now anticipates its annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to grow at the upper end of the previously guided 8-10% year-over-year range on a like-for-like basis.



Total Segment Revenue is expected to increase by 22-24% year-over-year on a like-for-like basis, marking an upgrade from the earlier guidance of 17-19%. This upward revision signals robust demand and operational efficiency across Delivery Hero's global footprint.



However, adjusted EBITDA is now forecasted to be between 900 million euros -940 million euros, down from the prior range of 975 million euros -1.025 billion euros. The reduction is attributed to approximately 110 million euros in foreign exchange headwinds, which have dampened earnings expectations.



Similarly, Free Cash Flow is projected to exceed 120 million euros, compared to the earlier guidance of more than 200 million euros. This downward adjustment reflects an estimated 80 million euros impact from adverse currency movements.



