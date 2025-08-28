Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties grows in the Nordic region - several new recruitments strengthen expansion

Prisma Properties continues its growth journey and strengthens its organisation with several new recruitments during the fall. A total of eight positions are involved, six of which have already been filled. The recruitments reflect both the company's strong expansion, particularly in the Danish market, and an increased focus on sustainability.

"We are in an intensive growth phase where we are expanding our portfolio and developing our working methods to create sustainable retail locations in the long term. To succeed, we need to build a strong organisation with the right skills", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

New employees and ongoing recruitments

Since the summer, several key individuals have joined Prisma Properties: Carina Busk has been appointed Property Manager for Denmark and Stefan Bidstrup has joined as Business Developer with a focus on the Danish market. Celina Ankarstig, the company's new Sustainability Manager, has also started in her new role. Furthermore, Maria Boudrie, previously a consultant at the company, has been hired as a corporate lawyer as of September. Additional recruits include Lars Sonesson, who will take up the position of property manager for southern Sweden in September, and Kiana Madani, who will join in the position as project controller in October.

In addition to these appointments, recruitments are underway for a property manager for northern Sweden and a project manager in Denmark to meet Prisma's growing number of projects.

Stronger presence in Denmark and increased sustainability focus

Prisma Prisma Properties is already one of the largest discount retail properties players in Denmark. With the recruitment of both a property manager and a business developer focusing exclusively on the Danish market, this position is further strengthened.

By establishing a sustainability manager, Prisma is taking a clear next step in its sustainability work and accelerating its efforts to develop more energy-efficient retail locations, reduce its climate footprint, and create long-term sustainable retail environments for people, the environment, and commerce.

"We want to be at the forefront and combine growth with responsibility. That's why we're really excited to be strengthening our team in Denmark and Sweden and getting a dedicated sustainability function", says Fredrik Mässing.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Mässing, CEO

fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se

+46 (0) 70-277 01 48

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, and plans to expand further in Sweden and the other Nordic countries. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.