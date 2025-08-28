EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LOAN FOR SAËL KUMBEDI

Thursday, 28 August 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan of Saël Kumbedi to VfL Wolfsburg until the end of the season, for a fee of €1 million with an option to buy for €6 million, and potential bonuses up to €2 million, as well as an additional 10% sell-on clause on a potential future sale.

The French Under-21 player, who joined OL in September 2022 from Le Havre, quickly established himself in the Lyon squad. In three seasons, the 20-year-old right-back has played 62 games in all competitions, providing five assists.

Olympique Lyonnais warmly thanks Saël for his commitment and exemplary attitude at the club and wishes him every success in his future career in the Bundesliga.





EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com



Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2puZclmlpuax2prZMiZb5ZmaGqUxJaamWKVxmZsZ5vInZtkx2xqbZqXZnJknGZs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93716-efg-280825-pret-sael-kumbedi-en.pdf