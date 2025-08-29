QPR Software: QPR Software Plc implements personnel reductions and layoffs

QPR SOFTWARE PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 August 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

QPR Software Plc announced on 21 August 2025 that it was planning personnel reductions and layoffs due to production-related, financial, and operational restructuring reasons. The company has now made decisions on the measures required at this stage.

As a result of these decisions, the company will reduce a total of two (2) positions in QPR Software Plc and QPR Services Oy. In addition, the working hours of 11 employees will be reduced through layoffs valid until further notice. The layoffs and personnel reductions concern the personnel of QPR Software Plc and QPR Services Oy, except for the finance department of QPR Software Plc.

The purpose of the measures is to adapt the operations of the group companies, strengthen profitability and competitiveness, and secure the company's future operational capability and growth.

