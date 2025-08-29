On March 27, 2025, the shares in Wyld Networks AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On August 6, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information on the final outcome of a rights issue, raising approximately MSEK 17.31 before set-offs and issue costs.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Wyld Networks AB (WYLD, ISIN code SE0015812516, orderbook ID 229074) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.