Pet Service Holding N.V. (PSH) (Paris:ALPET), the only company listed on Euronext Growth in Europe that is fully dedicated to pet health and well-being, is pleased to announce the admission of its shares to continuous trading and the conclusion of a liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont, a brokerage firm member of the Société Générale Group.

Continuous trading to enhance liquidity and visibility

Following the listing of Pet Service Holding on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALPET ISIN: NL0015001HZ9) on 28 July 2025, the Company's shares entered continuous trading on 28 August 2025, marked by a bell ceremony at Euronext Paris headquarters.

The continuous trading on a regulated market significantly enhances the Company's visibility and access to capital, enabling it to drive its organic and external growth and to consolidate its leading position in the dynamic European pet industry. It also provides investors with improved liquidity, making the trading of the Company's shares easier.

"We are proud to see our shares admitted to continuous trading, which gives investors easier access to our capital," said Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding. "This is also a strong endorsement for our company as a whole, and our entire team is fully committed to pursuing our efficient buy build strategy with the aim of satisfying our customers pet owners and creating value for our shareholders

Signature of a liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont

Pet Service Holding concluded a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares with Gilbert Dupont (the "Contract"), starting on 1 September 2025 for a period of one year automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.

This contract complies with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French stock market authority) decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

In particular, this contract aims at improving Company's shares trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

50,000 euros;

0 Pet Service Holding shares.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions mentioned in Article 5 of the AMF decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021 are met;

if the share price is listed outside the established thresholds of a minimum of €0.02 and a maximum of €25.00;

upon the Company request.

About Pet Service Holding

Pet Service Holding N.V. is a leading player in pet care in the Netherlands. We aim to distinguish ourselves in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging our valuable experience and expertise in this field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, we are well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners across Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also listed on: NXchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250831465907/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu