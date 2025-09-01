Das Instrument CN5 US5537453087 MSP REC. CL.A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument CN5 US5537453087 MSP REC. CL.A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument 53S US10806B1008 BRIDGE INV.GRP.HLD.A -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument 53S US10806B1008 BRIDGE INV.GRP.HLD.A -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument DQS0 US62856X2018 TNF PHARMACEUT. DL 0,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument DQS0 US62856X2018 TNF PHARMACEUT. DL 0,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument A2O US3376551046 FISCALNOTE HLDGS CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument A2O US3376551046 FISCALNOTE HLDGS CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument TL5 CA8864531097 TIDEW. MIDS.+INFRASTR.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument TL5 CA8864531097 TIDEW. MIDS.+INFRASTR.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument 95Z SGXZ33675836 BARRAMUNDI GROUP PTE. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument 95Z SGXZ33675836 BARRAMUNDI GROUP PTE. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument UBK DE0005570808 UMWELTBANK AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025The instrument UBK DE0005570808 UMWELTBANK AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2025Das Instrument CH2A US5494981039 LUCID GROUP INC. A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument CH2A US5494981039 LUCID GROUP INC. A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2025Das Instrument FJ5 US8404411097 SOUTHSTATE CORP. DL 2,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.09.2025The instrument FJ5 US8404411097 SOUTHSTATE CORP. DL 2,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2025