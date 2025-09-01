Anzeige
01.09.2025 11:21 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 
01-Sep-2025 / 09:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance") 
 
  
 
Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 issued by REA Finance B.V. (the "sterling notes") 
 
  
 
REA confirms that, with effect from 31 August 2025, all of the outstanding sterling notes, being GBP21,366,000 nominal, 
were redeemed at 104 per cent of the principal amount of the sterling notes (that is, at a premium of GBP0.04 per GBP1 
nominal of sterling notes) in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Trust Deed constituting the 
sterling notes and dated 1 April 2020. Following such redemption, all of the sterling notes are to be cancelled 
forthwith. 
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYY8MM32 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 400490 
EQS News ID:  2191332 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191332&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
