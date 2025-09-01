DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 01-Sep-2025 / 09:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance") Redemption of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 issued by REA Finance B.V. (the "sterling notes") REA confirms that, with effect from 31 August 2025, all of the outstanding sterling notes, being GBP21,366,000 nominal, were redeemed at 104 per cent of the principal amount of the sterling notes (that is, at a premium of GBP0.04 per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes) in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Trust Deed constituting the sterling notes and dated 1 April 2020. Following such redemption, all of the sterling notes are to be cancelled forthwith. Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 400490 EQS News ID: 2191332 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 01, 2025 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)