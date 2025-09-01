Embracer Group AB: Embracer Group announces a new Board of Directors for Coffee Stain Group AB and that Anton Westbergh leaves the executive management team

Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") announces that as part of the preparations for the separation of Coffee Stain Group AB ("CSG"), Anton Westbergh is no longer part of the executive management team of Embracer. A Board of Directors for CSG, the parent company and the future listed entity, has also been appointed and formed. The Board comprises Jacob Jonmyren (Chair of the Board), Sara Börsvik, Henrik Tjärnström, Kicki Wallje-Lund, Anton Westbergh (CEO and board member) and Lars Wingefors.

"Coffee Stain Group has thrived as part of the Embracer Group, with successful titles such as Deep Rock Galactic, Goat Simulator, Satisfactory, Teardown, Valheim and Welcome to Bloxburg. We now take the next step and prepare to stand on our own. We are pleased to have strengthened the board of directors with Sara Börsvik, Henrik Tjärnström and Kicki Wallje-Lund. The board looks forward to supporting Anton Westbergh as CEO in delivering fun and innovative gaming experiences that resonate with engaged communities worldwide", says Jacob Jonmyren, Chair of the Board of CSG.

Anton Westbergh's departure from Embracer's executive management team is part of the preparation process of CSG becoming a stand-alone listed entity.

A board of directors for CSG, the parent company and the future listed entity, has also been appointed and formed. This represents an important step in strengthening the company's governance for the long term as CSG progresses towards becoming a standalone publicly listed entity on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. The Board of Directors consists of:

Jacob Jonmyren, board member of Embracer and Asmodee Group AB, chair of the board

Sara Börsvik, board member of Aktiebolaget Svensk Filmindustri, G5 Entertainment AB and BIMobject AB, and CFO of Epidemic Sound AB

Henrik Tjärnström, board member of Football Analytics Sweden AB and CEO of BetCentury Group AB

Kicki Wallje-Lund, chair of the board of Embracer and deputy chair of the board of Asmodee Group AB

Anton Westbergh, CEO of CSG

Lars Wingefors, co-Founder of Embracer, board member of Embracer and chair of the board of Asmodee Group AB

Additional information about the board members is available here.

As previously communicated, the intention is to distribute CSG to Embracer's shareholders with a planned listing no later than by the end of the 2025 calendar year. In connection with this, Embracer will evolve into Fellowship Entertainment and remain listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:

Oscar Erixon

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 46 730 24 91 42

Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri

Head of Media & Public Affairs

Phone: +46 793 33 05 60

Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console and mobile games, as well as other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 450 owned or controlled franchises. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its operative groups: THQ Nordic, PLAION, Amplifier Game Invest, Coffee Stain, DECA Games, Dark Horse, Freemode and Crystal Dynamics - Eidos. The Group includes 70 internal game development studios and engages over 7 000 talents across nearly 30 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information here.