Qliro AB: Carl Löfgren leaves the position as CFO of Qliro

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro" or the "Company") announces today that the Company's CFO, Carl Löfgren, has decided to leave his position at Qliro at his own request. Carl will remain in his role until a successor is in place. A recruitment process to find a permanent replacement is being initiated immediately, and the Company aims to appoint an interim CFO shortly to ensure continuity during the transition period.

"During his time at Qliro, Carl has contributed with valuable expertise in financial analysis and played a key role in our financial management during an important growth phase for the Company. I would like to thank Carl for his efforts and dedication and wish him every success in his future endeavors," comments Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO, Qliro.

"It has been a rewarding and insightful experience to be part of Qliro's development during this intense growth period. I would like to extend my warm thanks to all colleagues and the Board of Directors," says Carl Löfgren, CFO, Qliro.

Carl assumed the role of CFO on March 3, 2025, and most recently held the position of Investment Manager at Investor, where he was responsible for the firm's public holdings in the financial sector. A recruitment process to find a permanent successor is being initiated immediately, and the Company aims to appoint an interim CFO shortly to ensure continuity during the transition period.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-01 16:05 CEST.