EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF GEORGES MIKAUTADZE TO VILLARREAL

Monday, 1st September 2025 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Georges Mikautadze to Spanish club Villarreal for an amount of €36M, including €5M in bonuses, along with a 10% sell-on clause on any potential future capital gain.

Trained at OL and returning last summer after spells at Metz, Seraing, and Ajax Amsterdam, the Georgian international (37 caps / 20 goals) played 49 matches in the Lyon shirt, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists. He notably stood out with three braces (against Qarabag, FCSB, and Auxerre) and a spectacular goal at Angers last season, before becoming Lyon's first goalscorer this season at Lens.

Beyond his statistics, Georges distinguished himself through his attachment to his boyhood club, his fighting spirit on the pitch, and his closeness with the fans, who always recognized his commitment to OL.

Olympique Lyonnais warmly thanks Georges and wishes him all the best for the rest of his career at Villarreal, a leading Spanish club competing this season in the Champions League.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

