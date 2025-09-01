Anzeige
WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
15,550 Euro
-0,32 % -0,050
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.09.2025 18:23 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

1st September 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7026/08/2025FR001076666724516ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7027/08/2025FR00107666671015.8ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7028/08/2025FR00107666672115.65ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7029/08/2025FR00107666671115.85ALXP

Next publication: Revenue for the 2024-2025 financial year, Thursday 13 November 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xXCckcdtZ2+UymycaJyWnJVsapxix2bGamiYk5aaYp2aaG1glWtonJeZZnJknGhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93734-vu_cp_rachat-actions_25-08_01-09-2025_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
