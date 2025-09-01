Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
01.09.25 | 07:49
1,820 Euro
+0,55 % +0,010
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.09.2025 18:53 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: MARTÍN SATRIANO LOANED TO OL WITH OPTION TO BUY

Monday, 1st September 2025 - 6.30 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of Uruguayan striker Martín Satriano, loaned by RC Lens until June 30, 2026, for a fee of €1M. The deal includes a purchase option of €5M, with potential bonuses of €1M as well as a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Aged 24 and trained at Nacional de Montevideo before moving to Inter Milan and Empoli in Serie A, Martín Satriano also played on loan at Brest before joining Racing Club de Lens last summer. With nearly 100 professional matches under his belt, he already has solid experience at the highest European level.

An Uruguayan international, Martín Satriano joins Olympique Lyonnais with the determination to bring all his energy and commitment to contribute to the club's ambitions this season.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWhylsibamaZmmlqlZubbZOYZ21immeaapbLmmJpZp+ZaZ9mmptiZpeVZnJknGtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93760-efg-01092025-satriano-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
