EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: MARTÍN SATRIANO LOANED TO OL WITH OPTION TO BUY

Monday, 1st September 2025 - 6.30 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of Uruguayan striker Martín Satriano, loaned by RC Lens until June 30, 2026, for a fee of €1M. The deal includes a purchase option of €5M, with potential bonuses of €1M as well as a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Aged 24 and trained at Nacional de Montevideo before moving to Inter Milan and Empoli in Serie A, Martín Satriano also played on loan at Brest before joining Racing Club de Lens last summer. With nearly 100 professional matches under his belt, he already has solid experience at the highest European level.

An Uruguayan international, Martín Satriano joins Olympique Lyonnais with the determination to bring all his energy and commitment to contribute to the club's ambitions this season.

