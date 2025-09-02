Gubra Announces Completion of Solar & Battery Park

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA) - Gubra announces the upcoming launch of a 2MW solar and battery park in Sorø, Denmark. The park, completed and currently awaiting grid connection, is the latest initiative under Gubra Green, our subsidiary that allocates 10% of Gubra's annual pre-tax profit to projects advancing a net-zero, nature-positive future.

Powering Gubra with Renewable Electricity

Electricity accounts for around 75% of Gubra's operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2), driven by the electricity demands of our laboratory activities. The new solar and battery park will allow us to power all operations with 100% renewable electricity - significantly reducing our Scope 1 and 2 footprint. This marks a key milestone in our commitment to setting a science-based emissions reduction target. By fully funding the hybrid park and adding new capacity to the grid, Gubra becomes one of the first biotech companies to achieve 100% green electricity for its own operations through self-owned production.

Integrating Biodiversity

In partnership with NRGreen and following the Danish Biodiversity initiative 'Vild Med Vilje', the park's management plan also includes some biodiversity restoration activities - such as wetland recovery, native hedgerow planting, and habitat creation.

Doing our part for Denmark's Climate Goals

Denmark aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2045. Hybrid energy parks that combine solar power with battery storage play a vital role in reaching these goals while enhancing energy resilience. Gubra's investment in the new solar and battery park reflects our commitment to supporting national climate efforts. By increasing renewable energy capacity and contributing to the balance of supply and demand, this initiative supports the integration of renewable energy into the grid and to Denmark's climate objectives.

Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra and Gubra Green, said:

"Through Gubra Green, we invest in projects that matter-initiatives that deliver measurable impact for society and business. This solar and battery park reflectsGubra Green's commitment to advancing climate and nature action through science-led, purpose-driven investment."

Andrew Peck, CEO of NRGreen, added:

"We are proud to have installed and delivered a solar and battery park that not only supplies Gubra with 100% renewable energy but also integrates biodiversity. The project is a great example of how the green transition can be translated into tangible solutions with real impact".

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 275 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

