Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Gubra A/S' shares

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Gubra A/S, CVR no. 30514041 (the "Company") hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and persons closely associated with them in the Company's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Markus Rohrwild 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO in Gubra b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gubra A/S b) LEI 254900T17RRFZONO6W53 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares





ISIN DK0062266474 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 373.61 4,300 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Average price per share: DKK 373.61

Total number of shares: 4,300

Total price: DKK 1,606,506 e) Date of the transaction 7 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup (sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586)

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Emma Jappe Lange (ejl@gubra.dk, +45 5361 6755)

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 275 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

