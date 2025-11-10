Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
10.11.25 | 16:25
52,25 Euro
+3,36 % +1,70
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUBRA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUBRA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,7552,1019:07
51,8052,1519:04
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2025 17:50 Uhr
117 Leser
Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them in Gubra A/S' Shares

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Gubra A/S, CVR no. 30514041 (the "Company") hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and persons closely associated with them in the Company's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Monika Lessl

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman in Gubra

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gubra A/S

b)

LEI

254900T17RRFZONO6W53

4.1

Details of the transaction(s):

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Shares


ISIN DK0062266474

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 392.62

379

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Average price per share: DKK 392.62
Total number of shares: 379
Total price: DKK 148,801

e)

Date of the transaction

7 November 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

NASDAQ Copenhagen

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup (sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586)
Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Emma Jappe Lange (ejl@gubra.dk, +45 5361 6755)

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 275 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

Attachments
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Gubra A/S' shares

SOURCE: Gubra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-resp-1099513

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.