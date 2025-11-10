Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Gubra A/S' shares

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Gubra A/S, CVR no. 30514041 (the "Company") hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and persons closely associated with them in the Company's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 275 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.