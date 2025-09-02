INVISIO AB: Unlimited versatility, zero compromise - INVISIO announces launch of new T30 headset

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical communications expert INVISIO is announcing a brand-new headset offering unlimited versatility in the field, with zero compromise to sound quality, hearing protection and situational awareness. The new headset is suited for both dismounted and mounted operations.

This means customers and end-users can now rely on one headset to serve their needs across a range of environments from training to missions, dismounted and mounted. The versatility of the T30 is a groundbreaking development in tactical communications, as it removes the necessity for different headsets for different situations and reduces the need for additional equipment, training and costs.

Zero compromise, just tactical excellence

T30 leverages INVISIO's expertise in this field, delivering market-leading hearing protection of 30 dB SNR / 33 dB NRSA20 combining passive hearing protection with active noise reduction. The active noise reduction contributes to increased protection in low frequency noise environments, often associated with mounted situations. This allows users to spend more time in vehicles and reduces potential fatigue. The T30 also provides a unique implementation of active noise reduction, where noise reduction is active while full situational awareness is maintained, enabling maximum protection in all situations. Due to an upgraded acoustic design, the T30 provides best-in-class sound localization down to 9 degrees.

T30 offers double hearing protection (38 dB SNR / 39 dB NRSA20) with optimized situational awareness. In double hearing protection mode, hear-through audio is fitted to match an acoustic filter in the in-ear plug, ensuring the user gets full double hearing protection whilst still gaining optimized situational awareness.

The T30 also provides headset embedded INVISIO audio, delivering unrivalled sound quality and Automatic RX Volume Adjustment, adjusting radio volume in line with surrounding noise, along with VOX Capability enabling voice activated transmission.

Unlimited connectivity, versatile by design

Along with uncompromised audio quality, it delivers versatile connectivity to personnel in the field, connecting with INVISIO control units as well as the specially designed and ultra-light Push-to-Talk P30. The P30 adds flexibility for the wearer, as it can be mounted in a left, right and center orientation. Additionally, two P30s can be connected simultaneously, providing the user with a very flexible dual-radio setup.

The headset can also be connected directly to digital devices such as smartphones and laptops, offering rich audio sound and power from these devices.

The T30 offers the capability of connecting external microphones through its U-173 plug, allowing easy integration with equipment such as gas masks. Automatic smart detection ensures the external microphone gets priority over the boom microphone. The Redundancy Tx feature will allow voice pick-up from the hear-through microphones in case the boom arm is lost or defective.

Versatile power modes mean the T30 can operate as a stand-alone headset, powered by a single AA battery (up to 110 hours battery life), or draw power from a connected device. The headset transitions between power modes without operational disruptions.

Users can easily swap between wearing styles in two minutes, without using tools, providing added versatility. On top of this, the headset is water and humidity repellent, submersible down to two meters for two hours.

Jonathan Wassberg, Product Manager of Headsets at INVISIO, said: "The T30 is a groundbreaking addition to our tactical communications systems and really does offer something we haven't seen before - a stand-alone headset that eliminates the need to change headsets in different scenarios, offering unlimited versatility with zero compromise to audio quality, hearing protection and situational awareness.

"From versatile connectivity, design, and power modes to unrivalled audio adaptability, hearing protection and situational awareness, this is the culmination of INVISIO's years of experience in this field, and answers the needs of personnel across the world, in an array of scenarios that has never been seen before."

The INVISIO T30 in highlights:

Market-leading hearing protection of 30 dB SNR / 33 dB NRSA20

360-degree situational awareness with sound localization down to 9 degrees

Headset-embedded INVISIO Audio, adaptive volume control and VOX capability

Combined Active Noise Reduction and passive hearing protection

Double hearing protection with optimized situational awareness

Connection with INVISIO eco-system, 3rd party PTTs and digital devices

Easy swap between three wearing styles in less than 2 minutes. No use of tools

Multiple powering modes- through control units, digital devices, radios and AA batteries

Right and left boom microphone configuration

2 meters for 2 hours submersibility

The product is expected to be available for shipment within the coming 6 months, subject to regions and variants.

The T30 will be presented at DSEI September 9-12 in London, booth number S13-510. Visit INVISIO there, or alternatively, visit Invisio.com or contact your local INVISIO representative.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Nordhild Olsen, Director Global Marketing, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 2784 0260 | email: aon@invisio.com



Jonathan Wassberg, Product Manager Headsets, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7750 | email: jwb@invisio.com

About INVISIO

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology, and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy, and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com

