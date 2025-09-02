Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal", "Vertiqal Studios" or the "Company") - Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video and content production studio, as well as the owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Omnia Media and Luminosity, along with related assets, from Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

As previously disclosed, Vertiqal is acquiring Omnia and Luminosity, as well as all associated rights, title, and interest in Enthusiast Gaming's direct media sales assets, including intellectual property, platform infrastructure, user data, web properties, and ancillary components necessary to operate and monetize the assets. The transaction also includes all issued and outstanding common shares of Omnia Media Inc. and Gameco Canada Inc.

Vertiqal is acquiring these assets for cash consideration of C$900,000, which has been paid as a deposit to secure the acquisition, in addition to assuming existing and ongoing liabilities and employee salary obligations of both entities. To fund the initial purchase price deposit, the Company issued a promissory note to an arm's-length investor in the amount of $900,000, carrying an interest rate of fourteen percent for the first sixty days and twenty-four percent thereafter until August 31, 2027.

"Our owned-and-operated digital communities are scaling across every major social and streaming platform," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Omnia's YouTube network and Luminosity's premier Twitch presence, combined with our scale across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, position us to deliver fully integrated campaigns for brand partners and expand our premium programmatic guaranteed offerings."

Vertiqal also announced the elevation of Saad Hussaini, the Company's current Head of Brand Partnerships, to Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships. In this expanded role, Mr. Hussaini will continue to lead Vertiqal's relationships with leading global advertisers while taking on broader responsibility for scaling the Company's brand-partnerships division. In addition, Bob Lonigro has been appointed as Head of Sales, bringing extensive experience in media sales and client strategy to drive Vertiqal's next phase of revenue growth. Pamela Glassman, Chief Revenue Officer, will be departing the Company. Vertiqal extends its most sincere thanks to Ms. Glassman for her leadership, dedication, and the transformative impact she had on the Company's sales organization and culture.

Lastly, Vertiqal has announced the resignation of Kevin Moriarty and Raz Romanescu from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks them for their valuable service and contributions to Vertiqal's growth and governance.

"I'm committed to the long-term success of Vertiqal Studios, and Jon Dwyer, Max Desmarais, and their management team have my full trust. My other business endeavours and personal life preclude me from continuing serving on the Board of Directors, but as a shareholder I am long all things Vertiqal Studios and look forward to watching future growth as a shareholder." - Razvan Romanescu

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video and content production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 140 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264738

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios