

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) Tuesay announced plans to invest over $600 million in a new, state-of-the-art center for science and innovation at its global headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.



'At Amgen, we're continuing to invest in the future of American science and innovation,' said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. 'This new center will empower our scientists with the tools and collaborative environment they need to shape the next era of scientific discovery and advance medicines that improve human health.'



The new center for science and innovation enhances the company's global network of sites, leveraging decades of operational expertise and technological advancements.



Construction is expected to begin in third quarter of 2025 and create hundreds of U.S. jobs.



