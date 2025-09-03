Das Instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.09.2025

The instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.09.2025



Das Instrument 1P80 AU0000111395 PROSPECH LIMITED EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.09.2025

The instrument 1P80 AU0000111395 PROSPECH LIMITED EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.09.2025



Das Instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.09.2025

The instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.09.2025



Das Instrument MQ8 CA55903Q1046 MAG SILVER CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.09.2025

The instrument MQ8 CA55903Q1046 MAG SILVER CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 04.09.2025





