Avanza Bank AB: August: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 117,200, amounting to 13,400 net new customers in August. This resulted in 2,188,900 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in August was SEK 4,270m, amounting to SEK 42,900m during 2025.

In mid-August, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published. Statistics shows that Avanza's share of the savings market increased from 7.7 per cent to 7.9 per cent during the second quarter 2025. At the end of the second quarter 2024 Avanza's share of the savings market was 7.4 per cent. The share of the net inflow was 4.8 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 17.9 per cent. ***

Aug-25Jul-25Change
month %		Aug-24Change
year %
No. Customers2,188,9002,175,50012,013,5009
Net inflow, SEKm4,2705,310-207,790-45
Savings capital, SEKm1,039,1001,031,6001914,60014
of which deposits120,100121,100-1106,40013
of which Savings account40,80040,200129,90036
of which external deposits34,20035,800-442,600-20
Internally financed lending, SEKm25,70025,100221,80018
of which margin lending11,30011,00039,64017
of which mortgages14,40014,100212,20018
External mortgages, SEKm21,70021,900-119,30012
No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day**173,900178,700-3152,00014
Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEKm**4,5705,030-93,61027
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,4101,2401481074

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.
*** SCB has revised historical data, resulting in adjustments to the comparative figures.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
+46 (0)72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, IR Manager
+46 (0)8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.9 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
